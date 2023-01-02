Protesters Threaten To March To Kargil As Anti-Pak Protests Intensify In Gilgit-Baltistan

The Anti-Pakistan government protests in the region of Gilgit-Baltistan intensify as the protests enter the third day. Strikes are being observed in different parts of Gilgit Baltistan against the government's new taxation laws. In the exclusive visuals obtained by Republic Media Network, the sea of crowds can be seen chanting slogans against the Pakistani administration as the plights of people in the region remain neglected. The Republic exclusive also reports that the protesters are threatening to march toward Kargil and Ladakh to make their voices heard.

The protestors who are conducting the shutter-down strikes in the region claim that the Pakistan government has introduced the Gilgit-Baltistan Revenue Authority Bill 2022 which has imposed new taxes on 135 items. Massive protests are erupting in the Hunza, Nagar, Ghizer, Diamer, Astore, Shigar, Ghanche, and Kharmang districts against the draconian law imposed by the Pakistani government. The bill was passed by the Pakistani legislative assembly for the first time in August 2022, however, the governor of the region, Sayed Mehdi Shah refused to sign the bill in September and sent it back to the assembly for review. The bill was then tabled again in the assembly and got passed by the Pakistani administration with no regard for the plight of the people who are struggling in the region.

Worries for the Pak government intensify as Protesters march toward Kargil

The people in the region are demanding constitutional rights as the local traders expressed their discontent over the new legislation. As the Pakistani administration struggles to quell the protests, the student federation in the struggling area has also decided to join the protests. In the visuals obtained exclusively by Republic Media Network, protesters can be seen urging the Pakistani government to not “repeat the mistake of 2018”. The protestors are also claiming that while the Pakistani regime has “grabbed” their lands, the recent draconian taxes are making the lives of the people harder in the region.

One of the student protesters can be seen saying, “do not make the mistake that you have made back in 2018 because if you do that, we are not going to march toward Pakistan, but we are going to move toward Kargil and Ladakh.” With the rise of threats from the Taliban operating in the region and the intensification of the protest in Gilgit Baltistan, the Pakistani government is on the verge of collapsing. As the protest enters the third day, both the federal and provincial governments of Pakistan are struggling to curb the uprising.

