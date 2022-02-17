Afghanistan: Taliban Brutally Torture Former Army Soldier Despite Announcing Amnesty

Despite the Taliban’s announcement of a general amnesty following their takeover of Afghanistan, a horrifying video showing a former Afghan soldier being tortured by the militant group has been accessed by Republic. In the clip, the Afghan soldier is seen being harassed by the Taliban, who have been constantly meting out vengeance against former government armed personnel.

It is to note that publicly, the Taliban claim to be considerate to former Afghan government’s employees after they announced a general amnesty in the first few days of coming into power. However, the Taliban’s torture of military officers is a clear contradiction of their own assurance. In light of such shocking torture videos, international groups have raised concerns on multiple occasions regarding the threat to human dignity under Taliban rule.

Taliban says amnesty should be respected

Meanwhile, previously as well, reports were released by international organisations, including Human Rights Watch, about killings and arrests of former government security members. The Taliban, however, has repeatedly rejected such reports. Even one of the Taliban’s senior members, Anas Haqqani had denounced taking personnel revenge and said that general amnesty should be respected.

According to Tolo News, Haqqani said, "Now that a general amnesty has been announced, it is better that all the people should be treated properly, and taking personal revenge should be avoided.”

(Image: AP)