Afghanistan: Taliban Carries Out Vehicle Checks To See Men's Beards, Women's Clothing

The Taliban has tried to portray itself as a more tolerant version of the hard-line Islamist group that last ruled Afghanistan two decades ago. However, it is now being learned that facial hair and clothing speaks volumes about the militant group’s purportedly new style of leadership. Back in September, the Taliban had banned shaving of beards and warned that violation of the decree would result in severe punishment. The Taliban has even imposed a new dress code for all female students, teachers, and staff, ordering them to wear an Islamic abaya robe and niqab that covers the hair, body and most of the face.

Now, according to a video obtained by Republic, the Taliban has begun work of checking men without beards and how women are dressed. In the clip, the Taliban fighters are seen stopping vehicles in a bid to check if the driver has facial hair. One Taliban fighter is also seen explaining to the driver how a beard is a “good thing” in Islam.

As per sources, the militant also told the driver not to give a ride to any woman who isn’t dressed “properly”. He asked the driver to not even give a ride to two women on the front seat. The Taliban fighter told the driver that he is only allowed to take women alone for up to 45 kilometres.

Taliban’s 'new' governing style

These instructions, therefore, suggest a return to the strict ruling of the group’s past tenure in power, despite promises of a milder form of government. Ever since the Islamist group seized power on August 15, a series of discriminatory rules have been enacted by the Taliban across Afghanistan including women can be taught by only women, and that men and women must be separated in a mixed classroom, use separate entrances and exits, and must not blend. The militant group also ordered the young girls and women to stay indoors and not to go to school.

The militants even banned women from appearing in roles on television, instructed female municipal workers to stay at home and their jobs can be filled by a man. Several Afghan women have since taken to the street to protest for their basic rights. The Taliban, on the other hand, has repeatedly said that the restrictions on women are “temporary” and only in place to ensure all workplaces and learning environments are "safe" for women and girls. However, respect for women’s rights has been cited by global donors as a condition for restoring aid to Afghanistan, which has been facing a deep humanitarian and economic crisis.

Image: AP