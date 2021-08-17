Afghanistan: Women Protest Against Taliban; Demand Equal Right, Role In Politics & Economy

Amid the deteriorating security in war-torn Afghanistan, women in the country's capital, Kabul were seen protesting against the Taliban's take over. As the Taliban took over Kabul, several posters of women were covered up as they were painted black. Earlier in July, hundreds of women in Afghanistan conducted an armed protest and chanted anti-Taliban slogans in northern and central Afghanistan.

Women stage protest against Taliban

Several women gathered in Kabul's Wazir Akbar Khan area demanding equal rights and participation in government, politics and economy. The women did not name the Taliban directly but they continued to fight back in Afghanistan where the Taliban are grappling with control of nearly the entire country. The women asked the power holders to not forget their rights in wake of the Taliban's regime. The Taliban had taken control of Afghanistan in 1996- 2001, enforcing harsh conditions and rules following their strict interpretation of Islamic law. Under their rule, women had to cover themselves and only leave the house in the company of a male relative. The Taliban also banned girls from attending school, and women from working outside the home. They were also banned from voting.

Earlier Zarifa Ghafari, one of Afghanistan's first female mayors made a piercing remark on Sunday as she said that she has no option but to wait for the Taliban to come and kill her. While talking to the British outlet iNews, she said, “I'm sitting here waiting for them to come. There is no one to help me or my family. I'm just sitting with them and my husband. And they will come for people like me and kill me. I can't leave my family. And anyway, where would I go?"

The situation in Afghanistan escalated as the government surrendered to the Taliban. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani fled the country as the Taliban took over after infiltrating Kabul’s borders. Disturbing visuals from the city have emerged as civilians flock to the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul to leave the city amid the chaos.

Meanwhile, the Indian Air Force (IAF) operated a special flight that landed in Afghanistan’s Kabul on Monday to evacuate stranded Indians, including embassy staff and their families. One C-17 Globemaster was sent to the war-torn country on Sunday and returned to Delhi with Indian citizens on Monday morning, while another took off on Monday from the Hindon air force station in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad but had to be diverted to Tajikistan because of the chaos at the Kabul airport. Later, it landed at the airport to evacuate citizens.

(Image: ANI/Representative Image)