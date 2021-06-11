Alleged Chinese Spy Grilled By NIA; Smuggled 13000 Indian SIMs To China 'in Undergarments'

Following the arrest of a Chinese intruder from the India-Bangladesh border on Thursday by the BSF, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has taken an interest in the case, sources said. As per inputs, an NIA team interrogated the Chinese national, who has identified himself as Han Junwe, on Friday at Malda Mohodipur BOP.

In a video of the arrested Chinese intruder that has now been accessed, Han Junwe has claimed that he crossed a river by mistake and landed up in India, adding that it was not his intention to illegally enter the country. The Chinese national has claimed that he has no relative in India and has visited the country on 7 occasions previously with the first one in 2009. He has maintained that he visited India frequently for purpose of his export business.

"I reached Bangladesh on June 2. By mistake, I crossed the river and reached India. So I was arrested. I did not know where is India, where is Bangladesh. There was no signal on the river," the Chinese national has said, who is also suspected by agencies to be a spy. It is relevant here to add that he was carrying copious electronic equipment and other suspicious paraphernialia while purportedly 'crossing the river'.

Chinese intruder nabbed at Bangladesh border

The Border Security Force (BSF) on Thursday nabbed a Chinese intruder attempting to enter India through the Bangladesh border. The Chinese national, identified as Han Junwe, allegedly tried to stealthily cross the international boundary between India-Bangladesh and attempted to run away when sighted by the BSF at the Malik Sultanpur outpost.

According to the statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier, Han Junwe is a wanted criminal. The BSF had stated on Thursday that during an extensive search of the electronic equipment found in possession of the Chinese intruder, many facts have indicated that he was working for the Chinese Intelligence Agency in India.

Further, according to the statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier on Friday, Han Junwe has been a wanted criminal and upon thorough interrogation, shocking facts have come to the fore, that Han Junwe has so far taken around 1300 Indian SIMs to China using fake documents from India. Han Junwe, through his associates, used to hide the SIM in undergarments and send these to China. These SIMs were used to hack accounts and to do other kinds of financial frauds. Their purpose was to cheat people using SIM to get their money out of money transaction machines. His apprehension is a big achievement for the Border Security Force.

The Chinese national had claimed that during his previous visits to the national capital, he stayed at a hotel in Gurugram named "Star Spring" where some of his colleagues often stayed. Moreover, when he returned to China, his colleague in India, whom he has identified as Sun Jiang, sent him 10-15 numbers of Indian mobile phone SIMs. Moreover, he alleged that Sun Jiang - his business partner - had been arrested by ATS Lucknow due to which he could not obtain an India visa. The BSF had recovered 1 Apple Laptop, 2 iPhone Mobile, 1 Bangladeshi SIM, 1 Indian SIM, 2 Chinese SIM, 2 Pen Drive, 3 Battery, 2 small torch, 5 money transaction machines, 2 ATM/Master Cards, US Dollars, Bangladeshi Takas and Indian currency from his possession as well.