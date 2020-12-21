Last Updated:

Christmas Amid COVID-19: Seeing Santa Safely Feels 'different But Magical'; See Pictures

Seeing Santa is for many families a holiday tradition that goes back generations.

Seeing Santa safely
1/10
AP

Seeing Santa is for many families a holiday tradition that goes back generations. It’s the annual snapshot that year-after-year marks the passage of time, and a reminder that children believe in magic

Seeing Santa safely
2/10
AP

But it’s Christmas in 2020, and everything is different. Santa sits behind plexiglass, or in a life-sized snow globe. And then, of course, there’s Zoom Santa.

Seeing Santa safely
3/10
AP

Much of the tradition is altered this year. Sitting on Santa’s lap is out. There is no whispering of wish lists into his ear. Getting in to see Santa this year often requires making an appointment. 

Seeing Santa safely
4/10
AP

Kids ask if Santa will wear a mask when he visits their homes on Christmas Eve. He asks in turn if they’ve been naughty or nice — and good about washing their hands with water AND soap.

Seeing Santa safely
5/10
AP

“It’s different this year, but it’s still magical,” said Larry Jefferson. “The children see me on the screen, they’re like, ’Oh my gosh, Santa Claus is talking to me from the North Pole.”

Seeing Santa safely
6/10
AP

Perhaps, seeing Santa is the salve families needed at the end of this tumultuous year. Despite all that has changed, Santa still looks pretty much the same and restores a feeling of comfort. 

Seeing Santa safely
7/10
AP

“I didn’t think there was going to be Santa this year. We were super excited to find out we could see him,” said Tarah Peargin, a California mother of 8-year-old twins William and Payton. 

Seeing Santa safely
8/10
AP

Like every year, the twins dressed up in the outfits they will wear on Christmas. For William, a red dress shirt, a waistcoat and tie with pin-striped dress pants; Payton wore a velvety red dress.

Seeing Santa safely
9/10
AP

William covered up with a plastic visor, and Payton a purple face mask. The idea that Santa, too, needed protective equipment didn’t seem so unusual. 

Seeing Santa safely
10/10
AP

Some children have lost parents, grandparents or other loved ones. They miss their schools and friends. Yet the Christmas spirit endures. 

