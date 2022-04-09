Last Updated:

Father Of Indian Student Kartik Vasudev Shot Dead In Canada Suspects Robbery Behind Murder

The father of the Indian student, who was shot dead in Canada's Toronto, said, "I think it is a case of robbery, somebody must have tried to snatch his bag."

Image: @TorSunCity/Twitter/Representative


The father of the slain Indian student, who was killed in Canada's Toronto, said that the local police informed him that his son was a victim of a robbery. The 21-year-old student, identified as Kartik Vasudev, hailed from Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad and was shot outside the Sherbourne subway station on Thursday evening. The victim's father, Ritesh Vasudev, informed that his son had gone to Canada this January in order to pursue a course in Global Management.

He said that his son was also working part-time in a restaurant in Toronto. According to the father, the family came to know about the incident after receiving a call from the Toronto Police.

"I think it is a case of robbery, somebody must have tried to snatch my son's bag...he had gone to Canada this January to pursue Global Management. He was also working part-time in a restaurant. When he departed for his work on Thursday evening and left the metro subway, somebody shot at him," the father of the slain victim said.

He said that the police informed him that an unidentified "black man" shot his son.  According to the father, Kartik's friend called him and informed him that his son did not show up at the workplace. "Upon enquiring, we came to know that there was a shootout and a picture of the bag he was carrying was published in the local newspaper. We received the call from the police informing us that he had been shot," he added.

Indian Embassy in Toronto assures family to offer every possible help

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar expressed grief over the incident on Saturday but did not share more details on the brutal killing of the Indian student. However, the Indian Embassy in Toronto expressed shock over the killing and assured the family to provide all possible assistance for the early repatriation of the mortal remains.

"We are shocked and distressed at the unfortunate killing of Indian student Kartik Vasudev in a shooting incident in Toronto yesterday. We are in touch with the family and will provide all possible assistance in early repatriation of mortal remains," India in Toronto tweeted.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: @TorSunCity/Twitter/Representative)

