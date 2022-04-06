'India Assisting Sri Lanka In Crisis', EAM Jaishankar Tells LS; Takes Subtle Dig At China

In an elaborate address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar emphasised that India is providing basic amenities and assistance to neighbouring countries like Sri Lanka - which is battling its worst economic crisis in decades. Taking a subtle dig at China, Jaishankar also told the Lok Sabha that "We will export food to help countries without taking any undue advantage of them."

#LIVE | We are also providing assistance to our neighbours like Sri Lanka. We will export food to help countries without taking any undue advantage of those countries: EAM Jaishankarhttps://t.co/jLgFBGaGzU pic.twitter.com/iaDVYMQyXL — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022

The EAM also put never-ending speculations regarding India's neutrality amid war in its place. He asserted, "If India has chosen a side, it has chosen the side of peace" amid the Russia-Ukraine war. Implying that the ongoing war breaches the United Nations charter, EAM Jaishankar raised concerns over the Bucha genocide wherein 400 bodies of Ukrainians were found allegedly killed by Russian shelling or by Vladimir Putin's invading forces in Bucha.

#BREAKING | There's no solution that can come out by shedding blood. Dialogue and diplomacy are the only way. India has chosen a side, and it is the side of peace: EAM Dr S Jaishankar addresses Parliament over Ukraine crisishttps://t.co/jLgFBGaGzU pic.twitter.com/sm6sIAeHIF — Republic (@republic) April 6, 2022

"Deeply disturbed by reports from Bucha, we condemn it", said EAM Jaishankar while adding, "In this day and age, dialogue & diplomacy are the right answers to any dispute."

"World order is changing": EAM Jaishankar at Lok Sabha

EAM Jaishankar speaking in the Lower House of Indian Parliament, during a discussion on Ukraine, said, "World order is changing, it has been changing for many years. it changed with COVID, world order changed because of Afghanistan and now it is because of Russia-Ukraine."

"We are strongly against the conflict, EAM Jaishankar said while pointing out, "dialogue and diplomacy should be the answer."

'Talks on completion of medical degree of Indian students evacuated from Ukraine underway'

Speaking about the fate of thousands of Indian medical students who returned from the war-ravaged nation in February and by March across 90 special flights to their rescue. Amounting relief to evacuated students, the EAM said they will get a 'relaxation of one year' in their academic year.

"India in talks with Poland, Romania, Kazakhstan besides Hungary for completion of medical education of Ukraine returnees," he said while adding that Operation Ganga was a collective effort.

"Had the four ministers (Kiren Rijiju, VK Singh, Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia) not gone to countries neighbouring Ukraine, India would not have gone to the same level of cooperation," he added.

India helped to 'create ceasefire in Sumy': EAM Jaishankar

In a notable admission, the Indian Minister said that the country even negotiated in creating a 'ceasefire in Sumy and evacuation of Indian students and families in the region was doable in Sumy after the discussion with Russia. In terms of diplomacy, India continues to press forcefully for an immediate cessation of hostilities and end to violence, the EAM said.

"We encourage talks between Ukraine and Russia, including at the level of their Presidents. The Prime Minister has spoken to them both in this regard," the Minister stated in Lok Sabha and put various speculations over India's neutrality amid war in its place.

EAM Jaishankar further said, "This (call for peace) was precisely the message that was conveyed to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov (when he was in Delhi). If India can be of any assistance in this matter, we will be glad to contribute."

Way to deal with new world order is Atmanirbhar Bharat: EAM Jaishankar

Moreover, EAM Jaishankar stated that the way ahead and approach to deal with the new world order is Atmanirbhar Bharat and elucidated on the aftermath of the war and its adverse effect on the global supply chain.

While pointing out the fertiliser crisis amid the Russia-Ukraine war, the EAM said the ongoing conflict in the eastern European nation had significant impacts on the global economy and 'our national economy'. He said that competent authorities have been estimating the impact and chalking out means to combat the implication in view of national interest.

"India has been approached for the supply of wheat and sugar amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine impacting commodities," the EAM explained while saying, "We will step forward for global demand of food grains and we will do it in a manner that is helpful for the global economy."