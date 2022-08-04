Nancy Pelosi Reaches Tokyo Even As Chinese Missiles Land Within Taiwan & Japanese Waters

Hours after Beijing fired five ballistic missiles into Japan's exclusive economic zone as part of a set of 9 missiles launched around the island of Taiwan, United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Thursday landed in Tokyo, just a day after her visit to Taiwan. China has been fuming over Pelosi's visit to the island country and had earlier warned of conducting a military drill. It is also pertinent to mention that Japan is a staunch ally of the US and has decades of tensions with China.

On Wednesday, Japan had expressed concerns about the Chinese military exercise around Taiwan in response to US House Speaker Pelosi's visit. Earlier, a top government of Japan spokesperson said that peace and stability in the Taiwan strait are important.

Soon after the missile firing near the island in retaliation for a top American lawmaker’s visit, Taiwan canceled airline flights, but the possible impact on shipments of processor chips and other goods needed by global industries was unclear, reported AP. China had announced “live-fire exercises” after Speaker Pelosi arrived on Tuesday for a one-day visit.

This comes after China fired five ballistic missiles at Japan's exclusive economic zone. Five missiles were launched by China during military drills near Taiwan and landed in Japan's exclusive economic zone. The development has been confirmed by the Japanese government.

Chinese Missiles Fired Near Taiwan Land In Japan

It is the first time that a ballistic missile belonging to the Chinese military had landed within Japanese waters, Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said. "This is a grave issue that concerns our country's national security and the safety of the people," Kishi was quoted by Kyodo News.

As per the Chinese state broadcaster CCTV, long-range rocket artillery was fired in the Taiwan Strait and conventional missiles were launched in waters to the east of Taiwan. The military drills were prompted by Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan. Defense Ministry of Taiwan stated that it tracked the release of Dongfeng series missiles. The ministry also said it tracked long-distance rockets and ammunition firing in remote islands in Wuqiu, Matsu and Dongyin.