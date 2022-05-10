Sri Lanka: Namal Rajapaksa's Wife Flees Amid Growing Anger Against Rajapaksa Family

In Sri Lanka, amid rising civil unrest against the Rajapaksas, a video of MP Namal Rajapaksa's wife fleeing in a chopper was accessed by Republic. As per the sources, the Rajapaksa family members are in the army camp in Trincomalee. Protesters have been constantly protesting, blaming Mahinda Rajapaksa's family for Sri Lanka's economic collapse.

The video of the Rajapaksa family boarding the helicopter from the house where the Rajapaksa family is said to be staying in a military camp in Sri Lanka went viral, particularly the footage in which Namal Rajapaksa's wife climbs in. It is worth mentioning here that Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa's residence in the city of Kurunegala in the north-western province was set on fire hours after he tendered his resignation to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, as the island nation of Sri Lanka descended into the throes of severe civil strife with several cabinet ministers' homes being set on fire.

Sri Lanka crisis

According to media reports, shots were fired from inside the Sri Lankan prime minister's official residence on May 9 as thousands of protesters breached the main gate and set fire to a parked truck. Police also used tear gas to disperse protesters in retaliation for an earlier attack on them by supporters of outgoing Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa. Police sources confirmed that shots were fired into the air to prevent the mob from breaching the inner security ring of Rajapaksa's residence, where he was still holed up with several loyalists after resigning as premier earlier in the day.

According to authorities, ruling party lawmaker Amarakeerthi Athukorala shot two persons, killing a 27-year-old man, before shooting himself outside Colombo after being encircled by anti-government demonstrators. Moreover, according to Srilankan police, another ruling-party politician in the southern town of Weeraketiya opened fire on anti-government protesters, killing two and wounding five. Sri Lankan police have revealed that the country's recent unrest has killed five people and injured hundreds.

Image: Republic World