The Taliban has been wiped from the Pajshir Valley and at least 1,000 terrorists have been trapped due to roadblocks, the Northern Alliance claimed on Sunday. According to Northern Alliance spokesperson Fahim Dashti, at least a thousand Taliban, were trapped due to the obstruction of the return route and exit during their invasion attempt of Panjshir. Several of these terrorists have also been captured with the help of the resistance forces while fleeing and retreating from Panjshir.

The Northern Alliance Forces has also revealed that several of these captives were 'foreigners' hinting at the possibility of them being Pakistan-based operatives. Just days ago, Pakistan's active involvement in the fall of Afghanistan was exposed after ID cards of a Pakistani terrorist was shared by the Northern Alliance. The document being found on the outskirts of Panjshir Valley clearly suggested how Pakistani forces continue to extend cooperation with the Taliban to capture Panjshir.

"From the filth of existence (Taliban) was completely cleaned. At least 1,000 terrorists were trapped due to roadblocks, all attackers fleeing and retreating were either killed, surrendered or captured by locals with the help of fighters. Lots of these (are) foreign captives and more..." Fahim Dashti's tweet roughly translated from Pashto read.

#پریان #پنجشیر از لوث وجود #طالبان کاملا پاکسازی شد. دست‌کم هزار تروریست به دلیل انسداد مسیر برگشت و خروج گیر افتاده بودند، تمام مهاجمان هنگام فرار و عقب‌نشینی توسط مردم محل با کمک رزمندگان #مقاومت کشته، تسلیم یا اسیر شدند. شمار زیادی از این اسرا خارجی و بیشتر #پاکستانی‌ اند. — Fahim Dashti فهیم دشتی (@FahimDashty) September 5, 2021

Northern Alliance blows up mountain

The news of 1,000 Taliban terrorists being trapped comes after the Northern Alliance led by forces of Ahmad Massoud and Amrullah Saleh blew up a mountain in the Danah area in a bid to prevent the infiltration. Following the blast, the terrorists of the Taliban were trapped in the Dasht-e-Rivet area, and the resistance forces claimed to have killed 200 of them. They further claimed to have seized the defence equipment left behind by them, including 1,870 humvees.

Taking to his official Twitter handle, an Afghan politician from Panjshir, Saleh Registani communicated a message from the Afghan commander in Pashto, which roughly translates to "Now, is the time to take up your weapons with all your might. Not more than 100 Taliban terrorists are left in each province, as the majority of terrorists have been sent to Panjshir."