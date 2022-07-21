With China cracking down on Tibetans in the aftermath of Dalai Lama's visit to Ladakh, Republic TV spoke exclusively to the MP of Tibetan Parliament in exile, Thupten Gyatso, who elaborated on why the Communist country was intensifying its repression against the people. Thupten Gyatso told Republic that while Chinese aggression against the Tibetan people was not new, China was 'demonizing' Dalai Lama's actions since he stood as a living symbol of free Tibet.

"There's a total absence of trust of Chinese authority towards the Tibetan people. They are carrying out intensive repression, and a massive number of arrests, these are done on regular basis. Dalai Lama is a guest of the Indian government as is free to travel in different parts. Ladakh is a part of India, and he is free to travel there. There is no collusion on that. Unfortunately, repression and arrests of Tibetan is since the occupation in 1949. In the last 70 years, we have been put under harsh repression," said Gyatso.

He added, "The stake here is what represents His Holiness Dalai Lama. He is the living symbol of free Tibet and independent Tibet before the Chinese invasion. His Holiness is the sovereign and supreme leader of the Tibetans across Himalayan, countries, and all regions where Tibetan Buddhism is adopted. The Chinese government knows very well, the impact and influence of His Holiness. He can draw many even within China. This is why they try to demonize him and undermine his influence. His agenda was just to visit Ladakh."

Last week, the Chinese police arrested a 20-year-old woman named Youdon for possessing a photograph of the Tibetan spiritual leader. She was accused of acting together with her sister Zumkar for keeping a photo of the Dalai Lama in their home. Similar arbitrary arrests have been witnessed in other parts of the region in the aftermath of Dalai Lama's Ladakh visit.

Dalai Lama visits Ladakh

Dalai Lama made his first recent spiritual visit to Ladakh's Leh on Friday. On his arrival, he received a rousing reception in the Union Territory from thousands of followers on the streets. With the 16th round of Corps Commander-level talks scheduled for July 17, China had objected to Dalai Lama's visit which it saw as a signal to Beijing amid an apparent change in India's Tibet policy. Dalai Lama had asserted that the majority of people in China realize that he is not seeking independence within China but meaningful autonomy and preservation of the Tibetan Buddhist culture.