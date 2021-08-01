US Aides Afghanistan Military With Finances & Weapons As It Goes All Out Against Taliban

Despite pulling back its troops from Afghanistan earlier this year, the United States continues to fight alongside the Afghan forces in its crackdown against terrorism. The Afghanistan military has stepped up its attacks on the Taliban, as fighting intensifies across the country between the two sides.

Amid the ongoing crisis, the US Military is providing all possible help to Afghanistan forces, in the form of arms, ammunition, as well as finance, to push back the terrorist activities, said Fawad Aman, the Deputy Spokesperson of the Ministry of Defence, Afghanistan.

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV on the current situation in Afghanistan, Aman said that American officials, including those from the US Defence Force and the Security General, had a meeting with Afghanistan Defence Minister Bismillah Khan Mohammadi and reiterated their commitment to support the Afghan forces.

"The US will provide financial help, they will provide weapons, ammunitions to us. They pledged that they will not leave our side and fight against international terrorism. Just last week, some of the US Congressmen stated that the Taliban do not believe in peaceful settlement and they will try to win militarily," Fawad Aman said.

The official further exuded confidence that the Taliban will never win Afghanistan militarily because the people are against the insurgent group and the majority of them have taken up arms to fight in the favour of the forces. Taliban has seized several key Afghani border areas and posts, launching a major offensive after the complete drawdown of the US-led coalition forces from the region since May, ending the 20-year cold war between war-torn Afghanistan and President Joe Biden-led State.

However, the withdrawal comes with many uncertainties as a resurgent Taliban captures ground and fears mount that the country could soon fall into civil war. According to the reports, at least 190 out of 419 districts in Afghanistan have fallen to the Taliban.

In a reply, the US military launched four airstrikes in support of Afghan government forces targeting Taliban insurgents at Kandahar province. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said that the United States has acted upon the request of the Afghan government.

'Over 200 Talibani insurgents killed in 24 hours'

The Afghanistan military has also stepped up its attacks on the Taliban. In its latest operation against the insurgent group, the forces have eliminated 51 Taliban terrorists including two commanders in the outskirts of Afghanistan's Lashkargah, Helmand provincial centre. Other casualties among the Taliban include 40 wounded terrorists. The AAF (Afganistan Air Force) also targeted the Taliban hideout in the Zherai district of Kandahar province and destroyed some amount of weapons and ammunition in the Lashkargah operations.