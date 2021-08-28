US Military Conducts Drone Strike Against ISIS-K Planner In Retaliation For Kabul Blasts

The United States military on Friday struck back against the ISIS-K in the aftermath of the devastating twin blasts at the Kabul Airport. As per agency sources, the US launched a drone strike against an Islamic State member in Nangahar. The ISIS-K member was reportedly involved in planning the attacks against the US in Kabul.

The strikes come in response to the death of 13 US servicemen who were involved in the evacuation operations at Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport. At least 169 Afghans including several children, who were lodged at the gates of the airport to escape the Taliban regime, also lost their lives in the attack.

Sharing details of the drone strikes that targeted the ISIS-K planner, Pentagon in a statement said that as per initial indications, the target had been eliminated.

Navy Capt. Bill Urban, a Central Command spokesman, said in a statement, "U.S. military forces conducted an over-the-horizon counterterrorism operation today against an ISIS-K planner. The unmanned airstrike occurred in the Nangahar Province of Afghanistan. Initial indications are that we killed the target. We know of no civilian casualties."

Biden vows retaliation after Kabul explosions

On Thursday, US President Joe Biden issued a strong statement over the Kabul blasts vowing to avenge the deaths of the 13 servicemen and make those responsible for the incident pay. Addressing the nation from the White House, President Biden also asserted that the US would continue to evacuate its citizens and the mission will go on.

"To those who carried out this attack as well as anyone who wishes America harm know this. We will not forgive. We'll not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay. We'll rescue the American citizens from Afghanistan. We'll get our Afghan allies out and our mission will go on," said Biden holding Islamic State (IS)-affiliated extremists responsible for the incident.

Twin blasts at Kabul Airport

Two suicide bombers and gunmen opened fire on throngs of Afghans at Kabul's airport, turning a sight of desperation into one of terror on Thursday. According to Afghan and American officials, at least 60 Afghans and 12 Americans were killed in the attacks. This was followed by a second explosion at the Hamid Karzai International Airport near the Baron Hotel. The Turkish Defence Ministry verified it. "We have no casualties among our ranks," it said. It has also been confirmed by the Pentagon. According to Republic Media Network sources, the initial explosion was put off by a suicide bomber and was followed by gunfire.