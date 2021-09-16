US Says Al Qaeda Regrouping Noticed By CIA In Taliban-controlled Afghanistan

United States Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) on Wednesday said that early signs that Al Qaeda regrouping in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan have been noticed by the intelligence. Citing that American intelligence agencies are closely monitoring the situation, Deputy Director of the US CIA David Cohen said that current intelligence reports indicate "some potential motion of Al Qaeda [returning] to Afghanistan," reported Intelnews.org. He further added that the CIA, in particular, is already working to develop "methods to work within the horizon".

While accepting that closure of the United States embassy in Kabul and a network of CIA stations across Afghanistan, had "diminished" the ability of American intelligence agencies to assess conditions on the ground, the CIA Deputy Director added that the reports are coming from countries that border Afghanistan. Acknowledging that current situation, Cohen who was speaking at the Intelligence and National Security Summit in Washington said that Al Qaeda might take one to two years to amass its former strike capability, so as to directly threaten American interests.

Al-Qaeda's close association with Taliban

While DIA official Lt. Gen. Scott D. Berrier stressed that both Al-Qaeda and ISIS-K have returned to Afghanistan, it is Al-Qaeda that has a closer alliance with the Taliban. Meanwhile, Director of United States National Intelligence Avril Haines in her statement via videoconferencing at the National Security Summit admitted that US President Joe Biden’s abrupt military withdrawal "dismantled the CIA intelligence network that the United States built up over the last 20 years."

CIA veteran's warning of Taliban-Al Qaeda threat

Last week, Michael Morell, who served as acting Central Intelligence Agency director twice, during an online forum sponsored by the US Attorney's Office, speculated that the Taliban would invite al-Qaida to rebuild its base in Afghanistan. Morell, who briefed President George W Bush on September 11, believed that the Taliban will give a safe haven to al-Qaida in order to target the United States.

Pakistan behind Taliban's quick takeover of Afghanistan

Meanwhile, another former member of CIA, John Sipher blamed Pakistan for the Taliban's quick takeover of Afghanistan.

In response to a Washington Post article that blamed America for the situation in Afghanistan, Sipher claimed Pakistan's unwavering support for the Taliban as the reason for Afghanistan's condition.