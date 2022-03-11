China Backs Russia's Claim Accusing US Of Financing Biolabs In Ukraine Ahead Of UNSC Meet

As Russia intensifies its attack on Ukraine, China has supported Moscow's claims that the US is financing biological weapons labs in Ukraine and urged Washington to come clear. In this regard, United Nations Security Council (UNSC) will be meeting this evening.

While the US has refuted Russia’s claim, and the United Nations (UN) has said it has received no information that would support the claim, that hasn’t stopped it from proliferating.

China's Foreign Ministry repeated the Russian claim and called for a probe. “This Russian military operation has uncovered the secret of the US labs in Ukraine, and this is not something that can be dealt with in a perfunctory manner,” Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said.

He added, “It is not something they can muddle through by saying that China's statement and Russia's finding are disinformation, and are absurd and ridiculous.”

Russia, China and the US are all signatories to international conventions against the use of biological or chemical weapons. Moscow initially claimed that its invading troops had found proof of hasty attempts to cover biological weapons research in Ukraine.

The chief of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical and biological protection forces, Igor Kirillov, doubled down on Thursday, saying that laboratories sponsored by America in Kyiv, Odesa and Kharkiv were working on destructive pathogens custom-designed to target Russians and other Slavs.

“We can say with a high probability that one of the goals of the United States and its allies is the creation of bioagents capable to selectively infect various ethnic groups,” Kirillov said.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov also alleged that US-directed labs in Ukraine were working to “develop ethnically targeted biological weapons.”

China has been actively promoting Russia's claim with headlines like “Russia reveals evidence of US-funded bio-program in Ukraine” and “China urges the US to disclose more details about Biolabs in Ukraine” on state-run China Global Television Network's (CGTN) website.