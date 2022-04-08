Ex-US NSA John Bolton Speaks To Arnab; Explains America's Europe Agenda & Putin's Problem

As the Russian-Ukraine war in the eastern Donbas region continued with an attack on a train station in the Donetsk People's Republic where over 39 civilians are believed to have died, former United States National Security Advisor John Bolton spoke to Republic on Friday. Bolton highlighted that it must be Russia that fired the Tochka-U missile arguing against Moscow's contentions that to say Ukraine fired the missile on its own civilian railway station would take quite a leap of faith.

"It's possible that a missile was misfired but according to Pentagon's estimates, it is from the Russian side. If aimed at the railway station, it was aimed at civilians. We do not know the exact casualty figures but I am sure it is going to get worse," the former US NSA said, adding, "It's not doing anything to advance Russia's military objective."

'Fundamental premise of US policy since 1945 to have peace in Europe'

Further, during the exclusive conversation, John Bolton reflected on sending help to Ukraine, which as per him was trying to defend itself against unprovoked Russian aggression. "That's what we have here and that I guess, is one of the reasons from the US perspective and from NATO's perspective that the Russian invasion cannot be allowed to succeed. It's been a fundamental premise of US foreign policy since 1945 to have peace and stability on the European continent."

"This war in Ukraine is of course not as large as World War II. However, if the war continues longer much of Ukraine is going to look like what Europe looked at the end of World War II. And that would not be the end of it. What other ambitions Russia may have, what it says to China, it is a very very dangerous theory," the former US NSA further said.

'Putin will talk to Zelenskyy if he wants to'

Bolton also made it clear that Russia-Ukraine talks do not need backchannels. Underlining that the Russian President will talk to his Ukrainian counterpart if he wants to, the former US NSA added, "I don't think it is going to happen because any objective analysis of Russia's military during the offensive which is slightly over six weeks be it from a strategic level to the tactical or the operational level, will show that the Russian military has performed very poorly. I don't mean to take anything away from them, the bravery of the Ukrainian soldiers in the war, but the real story here is the failure on the Russian side. I don't think Putin has a chance of negotiation until he restores the Russian military's reputation, I don't know how he is going to do it but it is seriously a disaster."

Bolton also underlined that the Western powers had no leverage, and said, "If we had the leverage, we would have deterred this invasion in the first place. The single failure for the Biden administration and of NATO was that they were not able to deter it. If anything Putin is now deterring the Biden administration, convincing them that there would be World War III."

"The only security guarantee Ukraine needs..."

Further. during the exclusive conversation, John Bolton reflected on the security guarantees for Ukraine being demanded by Zelenskyy. "The fact is, George W Bush tried to bring NATO and Georgia on a fast track and the France and Germany protested, that's the security guarantee Ukraine need. Latvia, Lithuania & Estonia became NATO members and they are smaller countries than Ukraine, you don't see Russia invading them. Why is that? Because they are NATO," he said.