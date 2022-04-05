In Pics: Ukrainians Mourn, Attend Funerals As Zelenskyy Accuses Russia Of 'genocide'

Quick links:
A distraught 6-year-old boy stood in front of a dirt mound covered by a simple wooden cross that marks the grave of his mother on Monday.
Gravediggers buried 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr after he was killed in action, at the Lychakiv Cemetery, in Lviv, western Ukraine on April 4.
Mariupol theater was damaged during fighting with Russian troops. About 300 people were killed after a Russian air attack blew up a drama theatre in Mariupol, Ukrainian authorities claimed.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy reached Bucha town on the outskirts of Kyiv on Monday to examine the site which suffered huge loss amid Russian troops withdrawal.
Grisly images of battered bodies were a common sight on Ukrainian streets. On Monday, a dog wandered around destroyed houses and Russian military vehicles in Bucha.
The family of 44-year-old soldier Tereshko Volodymyr on Monday mourned his death at the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church in Lviv just before his funeral.
An elderly couple sheltered in a part of a building brought down by Russian shelling. The pair were shifted along with many others after Russian occupiers captured their apartments in Bucha.
A Ukrainian serviceman walked past an Antonov An-225 aircraft destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, at the Antonov airport in Hostomel.
The trail of horror left by withdrawing Russian troops was evident on the streets of Bucha. Deprived of the pleasures of home, an elderly woman on Monday cooked lunch in the basement of a building.
