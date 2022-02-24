Russia Attacks Ukraine: 10 Defining Pictures From The War Zone As People Try To Flee Kyiv

Quick links:
The visuals caught on Republic TV's camera show massive explosions at multiple places in Ukraine.
Some of the places where the explosions took place are Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk, followed by airports.
Crowds of Ukrainians and foreigners with suitcases at the train station in Kyiv trying to flee the capital this morning. Many say they fear the Russians could enter the city.
War-stricken country's residents were seen lining up in front of the banks in Kyiv as most of them were seen leaving the country.
Ivano-Frankivsk, a Ukrainian city that has now been hit multiple times by Russian airstrikes, witnessed a massive explosion after being hit by a Russian missile.