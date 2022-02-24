Last Updated:

Russia Attacks Ukraine: 10 Defining Pictures From The War Zone As People Try To Flee Kyiv

Vladimir Putin, the Russian president, announced a military operation in Ukraine on Thursday, asking Ukrainian soldiers to lay down their arms and return home.

The visuals caught on Republic TV's camera show massive explosions at multiple places in Ukraine.

Some of the places where the explosions took place are Kharkiv, Kyiv, Odesa, and Kramatorsk, followed by airports.

Russian 4th Guards Tank Division T-80U Tank column entering Kharkov.

Crowds of Ukrainians and foreigners with suitcases at the train station in Kyiv trying to flee the capital this morning. Many say they fear the Russians could enter the city.

Heavy traffic jams seen at the exit from Kiev, as several people are leaving the city.

Russian military paratroopers landed in Ukraine, near Kharkov.

Ukrainian ammunition depot destroyed by Russian airstrikes.

War-stricken country's residents were seen lining up in front of the banks in Kyiv as most of them were seen leaving the country.

Ivano-Frankivsk, a Ukrainian city that has now been hit multiple times by Russian airstrikes, witnessed a massive explosion after being hit by a Russian missile. 

Several tanks and military vehicles were spotted on the roads of Kyiv and other cities. 

