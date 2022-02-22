Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Donetsk Residents Accuse Kyiv Of Launching Vicious Bomb Attack

Amid escalating tensions along the Eastern European border, people in the Russia-recognised Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) have accused Ukraine of launching a deadly bomb attack on highways. This comes after Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised the independence of two breakaway regions of Ukraine-- the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) and the Lugansk People's Republic (LPR).

Earlier on Monday, February 21, Russian-backed separatists reported a large explosion in the Donetsk airport area. The explosion could be heard from many miles away, and sirens were also activated in Lugansk as a result of the incident, Sputnik reported.

Tensions have escalated in Ukraine's fragile eastern flank in the past few days owing to intense artillery shelling at Ukrainian Army barrages across the line of control. A vehicle explosion was also reported earlier in the Russian-backed separatist stronghold, which the United States described as a staged attack meant to stir up tensions in eastern Ukraine. While Ukrainian forces have blamed Russian rebels for ceasefire violations, Lugansk People's Republic has accused Ukrainian forces of opening fire on the border and shelling a nursery school, which injured three people last week.

DPR declares state of emergency amid massive shelling

It is significant to mention here that the Donetsk People's Republic declared a state of emergency on Monday, February 21, owing to the shutdown of a pumping station and the discontinuation of the central drinking water supply. According to the People's Militia of the self-proclaimed DPR, an electrical power station and the Central City Hospital in Donetsk were destroyed as a result of a mortar strike by Ukrainian security forces.

Last week, the breakaway regions stated that they will begin evacuating citizens to Russia, citing a fear of further violence. At least 25,000 people had previously left the LPR for Russia, according to Evgeny Katsavalov, a top administration official in Lugansk.

(Image: AP)