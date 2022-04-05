Amid fierce bombardment by Russian troops in the besieged city of Mariupol, there are many animals, including bears and tigers, are stuck in the city zoo, Republic's Patrick Lancaster informed in an exclusive report.

In the visuals, which show charred vehicles, it is evident that the shelling took place near the Mariupol zoo in close proximity to wild animals. Holding bear and tiger cubs, Patrick said that many animals were killed in the shelling.

Earlier reports suggested that animals in Ukrainian zoos and parks are threatened by starvation due to disruption in deliveries of meat amid Russia's onslaught. Zoos and reserves have also lost their income from visitors.

Battle fierce in last 5 days, says Mariupol Mayor

On Monday, Mariupol mayor Vadym Boychenko said that the battle against the Russian forces has been especially fierce during the last five days in the Ukrainian city.

"They are destroying our Mariupol without mercy. They hit us with everything there is," said Boychenko, appearing at a press conference via video link.

He added that a "substantial number of people" remain blocked in Mariupol without access to electricity, water or heating.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine on February 24 invasion has left thousands of people dead and pushed more than 4 million Ukrainians to flee their country.

Putin had claimed that its attack is aimed at annihilating a security threat and demanded that Ukraine drop its bid to join NATO. Ukraine has insisted that it never posed any hazard but has proposed to officially declare itself neutral.

Zelenskyy to brief UNSC body on alleged massacres

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) on Tuesday in the wake of the civilian massacres in Bucha after the Russian troops' departure.

Ukrainian officials revealed that bodies of at least 410 civilians have been discovered in towns around the capital Kyiv that were recaptured from Russian forces. Officials also alleged that a "torture chamber" was uncovered in Bucha.

