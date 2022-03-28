Russia-Ukraine War: Czech Citizens Protest In Prague, Raise Placards Criticising Putin

As the war between Russia and Ukraine escalates and has entered Day 33 after the invasion of Ukrainian territory by Russian troops, the citizens of Czech Republic took to the streets for a public demonstration in the city of Prague, to protest against Russia's President Vladimir Putin. People in Prague along with citizens who have fled the war-torn Ukraine raised flags of Ukraine along with that of Czech Republic to show their support to Ukraine. The protesters also raised placards criticising the Russian President. As per the reports of local media of Prague and the government of the Czech Republic, around three lakh people have sought refuge in Prague after fleeing from the war-ravaged Ukraine.

Germany opposes the idea of NATO troops in Ukraine

In response to the intensifying Russia-Ukraine conflict, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz rejected the notion of sending a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) peacekeeping force to the crisis-hit nation. The German chancellor has also stated that implementing a no-fly zone over Ukraine is a bad idea and that the only approach to limit and defeat Russia is to impose additional sanctions.

It's important to note that Germany's Chancellor had earlier stated that the country's government intends to reduce Russian coal imports and eventually seal the border. The German government intends to cease importing Russian oil, and according to the Chancellor, the European country will be able to manage without it from as early as this year.

Peace talks between Russia and Ukraine

Peace negotiations between Russia and Ukraine will resume this week after several rounds of failed discussions. In the fresh round of talks in Turkey, aimed at resolving the conflict, on Monday (March 28) or Tuesday, representatives from both countries will meet for the sixth round of discussions. Meanwhile, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that he is open to talking about Ukraine's "neutral position."

"Today, in the next round of video talks, a decision was made to hold the next live round by two delegations in Turkey on March 28-30," David Arakhamia, a Ukrainian negotiator and politician wrote on Facebook.

Russia-Ukraine war

In the midst of Russia's military onslaught in Ukraine, the Ukrainian Defence Ministry said that Kyiv's armed forces are continuing to conduct defence operations in the east, southeast, and northeast. According to the Ukrainian Defence Ministry, Ukraine's armed forces are continuing their defence operations in Topolske, Kamyanka, Dry Kamyanka, and the Volyn and Siversky directions. The Ukrainian Defence Ministry stated that their armed forces destroyed four Russian planes, one helicopter, two unmanned aerial vehicles, and two winged missiles on Sunday, March 27. Since the Russian military attack began on February 24, nearly 16,600 Russian personnel have died, according to the Ministry.

