Russia-Ukraine War: Moscow Launches Missile Attack Near Church In Kharkiv

As the war between Russia and Ukraine entered its 44th day on Friday, Russian forces have now started targetting religious places in Ukraine. In the latest development, a Russian missile attack caused a massive explosion near a church in Ukraine's Kharkiv region on Friday. A short clip that was captured possibly on a mobile camera showed black smoke coming out of the explosion site with a loud sound. Notably, this was not the first time when Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces have targeted churches in Ukraine. Earlier last month, Russian forces attacked the Patriarchate Church in Kharkiv, resulting in the deaths of several people.

Reacting to an earlier incident, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had called the attacks on churches "a tragic irony".

"The Holy Dormition Cathedral. Such a tragic irony… The President of the Russian Federation said that there are many challenges in Ukraine, including nationalism, that one church suppresses the freedom of another church, that is, the Moscow Patriarchate…Now there’s a bombing outside the Assumption Cathedral. A Russian bomb was launched on the Moscow Patriarchate Church. So much for Putin defending his church", Ukrinform reported.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Ukrainian President, while speaking exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief, Arnab Goswami, said that the city of Kharkiv has been blocked from two directions but the situation is still under control.

"There is constant combat in the city but we are holding our positions and not taking any step back," he had said.

Apart from the attack on churches, the Russian Defence Ministry has released a video showing the destroyed artillery of Ukraine's armed forces during the 'special operation' in the neighbouring country. In a video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see Ukraine's artillery is completely destroyed by the Russian forces.

Russian troops obliterate 4 fuel storage bases in Ukraine

Notably, both the neighbouring countries have been releasing numerous videos claiming that they are taking on each other in full force since the Russian invasion.

Amidst the relentless ravaging war, the Russian Defense Ministry, on Thursday, claimed its forces obliterated at least four Ukrainian fuel storage bases. According to the ministry, the oil storages facilities were located in the districts of Mykolaiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kharkiv and Chuguev. Apart from targeting the oil bases, the ministry claimed it has shot down at least five Ukrainian Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAV).

