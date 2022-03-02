Last Updated:

Russia-Ukraine War: 'No More Russian Equipment In Sumy Region,' Confirms Ukraine Official

Amid Russia-Ukraine war, a Ukrainian official has claimed that the troops in the war-hit country have successfully destroyed Russian equipment in Sumy region.

The Ukrainian army with the help of a Bayraktar drone neutralised about 80 units of enemy equipment, half of which were Grad MLRS.

The official statement regarding the destruction of Russian infrastructure was made by the head of the Sumy Regional State Administration Dmytro Zhyvytskyi on Facebook.

Bayraktar is being used in the Sumy region. On March 1, about 80 units of equipment were neutralised, half of them were Grad MLRS, on the outskirts of the village of Pustoviytivka, Romensk.

Ukraine's Armed Forces on Monday claimed that they have killed approximately 5,300 Russian soldiers, destroyed a large number of arms and artilleries.

In an operational update Wednesday, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine said, "Unsuccessful in advancing its forces, the enemy insidiously continues to launch missile and bomb strikes.''

"The moral of the enemy and his will to win are rapidly declining due to the steady defence of our troops. The occupiers have losses in all directions," added the Ukrainian official.

Meanwhile, reports have emerged suggesting that Russian forces are continuously advancing in their mission of capturing more and more Ukrainian land, as stated by Russia's Defence Ministry.

On the other hand, the Russia-Ukraine war has reached the 7th day with Russian forces ramping up attacks on residential buildings including a strike on a Police building in Kharkiv.

Russia has also claimed that it has taken complete control of Kherson while street fighting also took place in Kharkiv. Ukrainian Defence, however, said that 'enemy' is still unsuccessful.

