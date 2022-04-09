Russia-Ukraine War: Russia Destroys Ukrainian Arms Depot In Poltava; Watch

On the 45th day of the Russia-Ukraine war, the Russian Ministry of Defence released a video showing how a camouflaged Ukrainian armed forces' ammunition depot was detected by an unmanned flying vehicle of the Russian military and subsequently destroyed using a high precision-guided missile. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the Ukrainian ammunition depot being detected by the Russian drone and taken out using a high precision armament.

The video was reportedly captured by Russia using a separate drone. One can see the missile attack resulted in a huge fire in the middle and heavy fog can be seen coming out. The air ammunition depot was located in the Poltava region, which is in the centre of the former Soviet country.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Defence Ministry had released similar footage showing the destruction of Ukrainian tanks. The latest video comes amid Ukrainian forces claiming that Russian troops were now retreating from some of the positions that they were holding since the beginning of the "special military operation".

Ukraine claims Russia lost more than 19,000 soldiers

According to data shared by Ukrainian Army's General Staff on its social media account, Russia has lost more than 19,000 soldiers and 700 war tanks since the war began. Furthermore, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has remarked that providing weapons to Ukraine would be the "greatest sanction on Russia." Additionally, on Saturday, the Office of the Prosecutor General of Ukraine claimed that as many as 176 children have been killed and more than 324 injured since the onset of the Russian invasion on February 24.

Ukraine likely to receive EU member status by June

In a major development amid the escalating war between the two neighbouring countries, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olga Stefanishyna informed, on Saturday, that the European Union has received Ukraine’s membership questionnaire during a meeting with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and that the bloc will expedite its official membership in the Union.

Olga Stefanishyna also informed that the official preparatory work to include Ukraine in the organisation has been done and that Kyiv will gain the official candidate status in June.