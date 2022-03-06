Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Bomb International Airport In Ukraine, Says Kyiv

Amid the worsening situation in Ukraine due to Russia's military aggression, Ukrainian media on Sunday shared a video, claiming that the Vinnytsia International Airport has been bombed with a missile by Russian troops. Earlier, it was reported that the Kyiv International Airport was also one of Russia's targets. With this, Russia does not seem to walk the talk as far as the humanitarian corridors are concerned and is not adhering to the peace talks that were held between the two countries.

#BREAKING | South-West of Kyiv, Vinnytsia International Airport bombed by Russia, claims Ukrainian media sharing visuals of smoke emerging; Tune in #LIVE here - https://t.co/GoKVTowNIK pic.twitter.com/4mX6iiBD0S — Republic (@republic) March 6, 2022

This comes at a day when the Russian Defense Ministry informed that their troops seized control of a military base near the captured city of Kherson. The Russian Defence Ministry also announced that its military has destroyed 2,203 targets of Ukrainian military infrastructure during the Special Military Operation. According to the ministry, Russian armed forces have taken down a large part of the Ukrainian military infrastructure, including 778 tanks and 279 field artillery and mortars.

On Saturday, Moscow had declared a partial ceasefire and also announced a route to allow citizens to escape. But hours later, the ceasefire was called off as Russia took control of several Ukrainian cities and shot down four Su-27 Jets. Ever since the war began on February 24, Russian forces have obliterated 69 aircraft on the ground and 21 in air.

Over 1.3 Million people flee war-torn Ukraine

According to the latest UN data, over 1.3 million people have fled Ukraine since the start of the Russian invasion on 24 February. As per the data released by the United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR), 1,368,864 people have fled Ukraine and moved to other countries. Around 756,303 people have arrived in Poland after the Russian offensive in Ukraine.

Meanwhile, the third round of peace negotiations between Ukraine and Russia may take place on Monday, March 7. In the second session of talks held recently, both the countries had agreed to create safe corridors for civilians to exit besieged cities and observed a temporary ceasefire which was called off hours later.