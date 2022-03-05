Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian Farmers Seize Missile System, Drag It Using Tractor | WATCH

Standing united to resist the Russian invasion, Ukrainian civilians on Saturday, March 5, seized a Russian missile system. Joining the resistance movement, Ukrainian farmers blocked the heavy Russian equipment and seized the missile system. Republic accessed visuals from the incident which shows a tractor dragging the massive weapon.

While many Ukrainians have volunteered to take up arms and fight the Russian forces on ground, others have been extending support to their country in their own ways, several even without arms and ammunition. Earlier, local people were captured blocking the Russian troops from entering the Luhansk region. With Russian troops marching towards the city, civilians gathered in large numbers, with Ukrainian flags in their hands, sloganeering against the forces and asking them to return.

Ukrainians were also seen protesting against the Russian troops in Eastern Ukraine's Berdyansk town by surrounding the Russian military vehicles and troops, forbidding them from entering their towns. Another viral video depicted a Ukrainian national standing in front of the Russian convoy trying to stop a tank from entering the capital city, Kyiv, reminiscent of Tiananmen Square's 'Tank Man'. In a similar tale of bravery from Kherson's Henichesk town, a woman single-handedly approached Russian soldiers and urged them to put down their arms and go back.

Moscow announces partial ceasefire

Despite reports of several civilian areas being blown up, Russian President Vladimir Putin has denied that his troops were bombing Ukrainian cities. In a phone call with German Chancellor Scholz, Putin has insisted that Russian soldiers were not bombing the cities and has called the reports "fake".

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has entered the 10th day. Following heavy shelling in several parts of Ukraine, Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine. Moscow has now announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid. The Mariupol- Nikolskoe - Rozovka - Pologi - Orekhov - Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor. The route is about 64 km which will take over an hour to cover on a vehicle. The area has been demilitarised and thus won’t suffer shelling anymore.