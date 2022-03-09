Russia-Ukraine War: Ukrainian KA-52 Chopper Destroyed By Russian Troops In Donbass Region

As the Russia-Ukraine war entered the 14th day on March 9, numerous visuals have been surfacing where explosions and bomb blasts have been captured by eyewitnesses. In the latest video accessed by Republic Media Network, one can see the destruction of armoured vehicles of the armed forces of Ukraine by the Russian army aviation helicopters as a part of a special military operation to defend Donbass.

The video shows that the crew of the KA-52 helicopter discovered the camouflage equipment, captured it and launched missiles. Simultaneously, in another video of a drone of the Russian AFV, one can see that it has been hit by a Ukrainian anti-tank missile. Both Russia and Ukraine are claiming that they are taking on each other in full force.

In a major development on Wednesday, the UK's Ministry of Defence has suggested that Russian troops have failed to make a meaningful breakthrough to the north of the country's capital, Kyiv. The Ministry added that the Ukrainian forces appear to be successful in shooting down Russian planes.

Further, as Russia's 'special military operation' in its neighbouring country entered the 14th day, a brief ceasefire has been announced in Enerhodar to evacuate civilians. According to The Kyiv Independent, the ceasefire began at 9 am (Kyiv time) in order to allow inhabitants to be evacuated from Enerhodar and nearby villages to Zaporizhzhia, as well as to transfer food and medicine to civilians. Moreover, the Kremlin has said that humanitarian corridors will be opened in Kyiv, the capital, and four other vital cities starting at 10 am Moscow time.

On the other hand, the General Staff of Ukraine's Armed Forces has claimed that Kremlin is still looking at the possibility of involving up to 800 servicemen from the unrecognised breakaway state of Transnistria in its ongoing conflict with Ukraine. Though unrecognised by the international community, Moscow still has a military base in Transnistria as well as a stockpile of some 20,000 tonnes of munitions.

On Wednesday, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy urged the UK to recognise Russia as a 'terrorist state'. Meanwhile, the US has announced a ban on Russian energy imports, while Zelenskyy has also urged Britain to strengthen sanctions against Moscow.

Image: Republic World