A day after Russian armed forces targeted a residential area in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, a video has emerged depicting the devastating aftermath of the shelling in the embattled city. According to the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network on Monday, a thick cloud of smoke can be seen billowing out of a residential structure in the region. This development comes on the day when Russia has categorically denied any accusations related to the horrifying slayings of civilians in the city of Bucha, terming it yet another provocation by Ukraine.

According to various reports, the Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that at least seven people were killed and 34 others injured due to shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

11 Ukrainian mayors being held captive by Russian troops: Dy PM Vereshchuk

On the other hand, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova revealed on Monday that Russia has kept as many as 11 mayors and community leaders as hostages. As the ongoing war entered its 40th day on Monday, the Prosecutor General further noted that a representative of the village of Kyiv's Motyzhyn region was murdered while under Russian troops' captivity. Meanwhile, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also took cognisance of the matter and posted on her Telegram: “Up to today, 11 heads of local communities in the regions of Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk are in captivity."

Over 18,000 Russian soldiers killed since the onset of war: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, on Monday, released the updated count of Russian combat losses. Since the advent of the invasion, it said, Moscow had lost 18, 300 troops while the number of destroyed tanks totalled 647. In addendum, over 1,844 armoured personnel vehicles have been lost. Meanwhile, United Nations has reported 1,417 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24.