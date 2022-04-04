Last Updated:

Watch: Russia-Ukraine War: Visuals Depicting Aftermath Of Russian Shelling In Kharkiv Accessed

A video has emerged showing devastating aftermath due to the shelling in Ukraine's Kharkiv. A thick cloud of smoke can be seen billowing out in the visuals.

Written By
Swagata Banerjee

Image: AP


A day after Russian armed forces targeted a residential area in Ukraine's second-largest city Kharkiv, a video has emerged depicting the devastating aftermath of the shelling in the embattled city. According to the latest visuals accessed by Republic Media Network on Monday, a thick cloud of smoke can be seen billowing out of a residential structure in the region. This development comes on the day when Russia has categorically denied any accusations related to the horrifying slayings of civilians in the city of Bucha, terming it yet another provocation by Ukraine. 

According to various reports, the Ukrainian authorities have confirmed that at least seven people were killed and 34 others injured due to shelling in the eastern city of Kharkiv.

11 Ukrainian mayors being held captive by Russian troops: Dy PM Vereshchuk 

On the other hand, Prosecutor General of Ukraine Iryna Venediktova revealed on Monday that Russia has kept as many as 11 mayors and community leaders as hostages. As the ongoing war entered its 40th day on Monday, the Prosecutor General further noted that a representative of the village of Kyiv's Motyzhyn region was murdered while under Russian troops' captivity. Meanwhile, Ukraine Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk also took cognisance of the matter and posted on her Telegram: “Up to today, 11 heads of local communities in the regions of Kyiv, Kherson, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Mykolaiv and Donetsk are in captivity."

READ | India trying to solve Russia-Ukraine impasse, PM spoke to both Presidents: Aus HC to India

Over 18,000 Russian soldiers killed since the onset of war: Ukraine

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense, on Monday, released the updated count of Russian combat losses. Since the advent of the invasion, it said, Moscow had lost 18, 300 troops while the number of destroyed tanks totalled 647. In addendum, over 1,844 armoured personnel vehicles have been lost.  Meanwhile, United Nations has reported 1,417 civilians killed in Ukraine since February 24.

READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Dynamo Kyiv to play vs Barcelona, PSG to raise funds for war victims
READ | Poland proposes formation of international commission to probe events in Ukraine's Bucha
READ | Russia-Ukraine war: Video shows Chechen forces conducting special ops in Mariupol; Watch
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND