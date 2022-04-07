Russian FM Lavrov Says Ukraine's Proposal On Crimea, Donbass Are Unacceptable

In a significant development, Russia on Thursday informed that it will continue negotiations with Ukraine as the war continues on the 43rd day. The development comes shortly after Ukraine shared a draft peace agreement demanding an immediate pullback of Russian troops from key Ukrainian territories including Donbas and Cremia - a southern peninsula that Russia annexed back in the year 2014. However, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that Ukraine's proposal to discuss Crimea and Donbas is completely unacceptable.

It is pertinent to note that Russia wants Ukraine to never join NATO and wants Crimea to be designated Russian territory as part of the peace talks. Russia also wants Donbas to be recognized as an independent region so that a buffer zone between Ukraine and Russia can be established. Notably, multiple rounds of peace stalls have yielded no tangible results yet. Earlier last week, the two sides had a negotiation in Turkey where it was agreed that Russia will withdraw its forces from the capital city of Kyiv.

'Draft agreement differs from the elements agreed upon at the Turkey meeting'

Earlier on Tuesday, Lavrov stated that Ukraine presented its draft agreement with Russia, which differs from the elements agreed upon at the Turkey meeting. Lavrov said that the draft peace agreement had "unacceptable" elements. However, despite all the provocations, the Russian Foreign Minister noted that Kremlin will continue to negotiate with Ukraine, reported Daily Sabah.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has also informed that the please talks with Russia will continue despite the horrifying massacre in Bucha. The Kremlin has stated that peace talks between Moscow and Kyiv are not proceeding as quickly as they wanted, and has accused the West of attempting to undermine the discussions by focusing on claims of war crimes, which Moscow rejects.

Zelenskyy is not going to answer Lavrov

Meanwhile, in a major exclusive conversation, Zelenskyy spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, where he chastised Lavrov's statement that the Bucha incident was staged. Zelenskyy said that he is not going to answer Lavrov who called the situation in Bucha 'fake." He further claimed that the Russian Federation's foreign policy is based on the assumption that Ukraine doesn't have any dependence and sovereignty. He further added that Russia believes that Ukraine crisis is fake and that he is unable to listen to those who refuse to listen to other and that he can talk to people who are understanding and has wisdom.

