'Russians Fire At Themselves & Blame Kyiv; They Forget Satellites Are Watching': Zelenskyy

Even as Russia continues to blame Ukraine for the "helicopter attack" on the oil depot in Belgorod, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has denied using weapons against the Russian Federation.

Referring to the purported videos of the alleged attack, President Zelenskyy told Republic "In many cases, Russians were firing at themselves and making videos of that."

"We have never used the weapons to attack the Russian Federation or to attack anyone else. We have been using weapons to defend against those launching attacks on us. Ukraine will continue to maintain its defensive strategy in the war and will not retaliate by attacking Russian territory," the Ukrainian President told Republic Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami.

Exposing Russia's 'lies and propaganda' against Ukraine, Zelenskyy said, "For the past 8 years, Russia continued to say that we were conducting military strikes on civilians in Donetsk. But there was no single evidence, except for the videos which they made for themselves. There was no witness either. We know how they were deploying weapons. They keep forgetting that there are satellites and you can see facts with your own eyes. In many cases, Russians were firing at themselves and making videos of that." He reiterated that the war is on Ukrainian territory and Russia has no right to level allegations on Ukrainians.

Belgorod Oil Depot attack

On April 2, Russia filed a criminal case over an airstrike on Belgorod. Moscow had launched an investigation into what was claimed to be Kyiv's first act of retaliation against Russia on its own soil.

The purported visuals released on April 1 showed Ukrainian choppers flying in and striking an oil field in Belgorod. The airstrike resulted in a number of oil tanks setting ablaze. The fire reportedly continued for several hours.

Ukraine, on the other hand, has refused to comment on the attack. It has neither confirmed nor denied it. Parallelly, Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said that the incident cannot be perceived as creating comfortable conditions for continuing the peace negotiations. Peskov said the attack could hamper future peace talks between the two neighbouring countries.

The Russia-Ukraine war has now entered its 44th day.