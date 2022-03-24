Ukraine's navy on Thursday claimed to destroy a Russian landing ship in the Sea of Azov near the port city of Berdyansk. Ukraine claimed that Orsk had been hit by its forces. A video from the incident side shows fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. In the clip, two ships, including one with fire on board, are seen leaving the port. Meanwhile, Russia is yet to comment on the incident.

Russia has been in control of the port since February 27. The Orsk had disembarked armoured vehicles there on Monday for use in Moscow's military offensive, the Zvezda TV channel of the Russian Defence Ministry said earlier this week. The 'Orsk' is one of two Alligator-class landing ships operated by Russia's Navy. It is designed to carry around 400 troops along with 20 tanks or other armoured vehicles.

Russian 'Orsk' before the attack

Ukrainian president to press Biden, NATO for more support

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday called on people worldwide to gather in public to show support for the war-hit country as US President Joe Biden and other leaders met for talks focused on pressuring Russia to end the offensive.

“Come to your squares, your streets. Make yourselves visible and heard,” Zelenskyy said in English during a video address late Wednesday. “Say that people matter. Freedom matters. Peace matters. Ukraine matters.”

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg opened an emergency summit bringing together Biden and other world leaders by saying that the intergovernmental alliance is committed to continuing to ratchet up the costs on Russia for its attack.

Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 in Europe’s biggest offensive since World War II. However, Russian troops failed to topple Ukraine’s government, its forces are bogged down in a grinding military drive and its economy is struggling under punishing international sanctions.

Determined to punish Putin, the West said more aid is on the way for Ukraine. European Union countries signed off on another $550 million in military aid. And Joe Biden was expected to discuss new sanctions on Moscow, along with more military aid for Ukraine, with NATO members.

