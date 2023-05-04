'Ukraine Bid To Kill Putin': 2 People Seen Climbing On Kremlin Dome At The Time Of Attack

According to sources, Putin was allegedly the target of a nocturnal drone strike by Ukraine. Reportedly, Ukraine made an effort to strike the Kremlin at night. It happened at around three in the morning. In the footage, two men who have not yet been identified are spotted climbing the dome specifically at the time of the drone attack. Many Twitter users have also speculated as to why these men were climbing the dome at that time of the night.

Two drones were reportedly aimed in the direction of Vladimir Putin's residence. The Russian president was uninjured, according to the Kremlin. However, Ukrainian officials have stated that Ukraine is not behind this attack.

An unmanned aircraft can be seen in the video footage approaching the top of Putin's residence before exploding when it was quite near to the building.

An unknown aircraft can be seen in this photograph making its way towards the building's dome.

Although not significantly, the drone was able to damage the dome as evidenced by the gush of smoke that followed the explosion/interception.

The drones were apparently shot down by Russian security and military personnel before they could begin an attack, and the Kremlin denounced the alleged attack attempt as a terrorist crime. It just said that there was no damage or casualties without providing any other details.

The Kremlin declared that Vladimir Putin was safe and continued with his regularly planned workday. Russian officials said that Ukraine attempted to deploy two drones to attack the Kremlin overnight but did not offer any supporting evidence. The Kremlin described the alleged operation as a "terrorist act" and said that Russian military destroyed the drones.

