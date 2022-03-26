Ukraine-Russia War: Russia Claims It Shot Down 2 Ukrainian Drones On Day 31 Of War

In a key development, Russian media on Saturday has claimed that the Russian air defence system has shot down two Ukrainian drones in Zhytomyr city, which is located in the north of the western half of Ukraine. The visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show two drones being shot as they were in action in the sky. Drones have been playing a vital role as Ukraine continues to fight the battle against Russia. Ukrainians have been using Turkish Bayrakhtar drones and other equipment provided by other countries.

Russian Defence Ministry has been constantly releasing videos displaying the destruction of Ukraine's forces. There has also been an information war going on between the two neighbouring countries as Ukraine also releases videos frequently showing how their resistance as they fight for the sovereignty and integrity of their motherland. Earlier, a video emerged that showed the Russian air defence system, Buk M3 firing at a Ukrainian drone, however, it was hit by Ukrainian artillery in response.

Russian troops abduct Mayor of Slavutych

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters its 31st day, Kyiv regional state administration Oleksandr Pavliuk has claimed that the invading forces have kidnapped the Mayor of Slavutych. Taking to Telegram, Pavulik also shared that the Russian armed forces have occupied a hospital in the area and abducted mayor Yuri Fomichiv. Slavutych is the residential area of the staffers of the defunct Chernobyl nuclear power plant. It is located outside the Exclusion Zone that was established around the nuclear power plant (NPP) after the 1986 accident.

Zelenskyy addresses the Doha forum

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressed the Doha forum in presence of the Qatar Emir on Saturday and slammed Russian President Vladimir Putin for invading his country. He also added that Putin could use nuclear weapons against Ukraine and even the world. He further blamed Putin for not letting the civilians flee the war-torn country.

Zelenskyy reiterated that Putin could launch a nuclear attack on Ukraine and added Russia has been bragging about a nuclear weapon in order to threaten the whole world. "Russia are bragging they can destroy with nuclear weapons, not only a certain country but the entire planet," he emphasised.