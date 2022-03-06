Ukraine-Russia War: Ukraine's Shchastia In Ruins After LPR Forces Take Control; Watch

After 11 days of intense fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces, a video has been released from the city of Shchastia after Russia-announced independent forces of Luhansk reportedly "took control" of the entire region. The visuals from the city show a devastating condition caused during the war as buildings are damaged and are in a state of ruins. Apart from that, the streets also look devastated with no sign of life in the region giving a clear picture of how the war escalated in the past few days.

This footage came just after another video from the Russia-held Donetsk region in Donbass was released by Russia's state-owned media agency, RT, on Sunday. The region which was also identified as an independent entity by President Vladimir Putin on February 21 shows only ruined tanks that have been claimed by Russia of belonging to Ukrainian troops who left the site. On the other hand, the Russian media has also claimed that its troops deployed in the area have provided humanitarian aid to the locals impacted by the war.

Drone footage over city of Schastia as LPR forces take control pic.twitter.com/jxH0Y6er6o — RT (@RT_com) March 6, 2022

The visuals from Shchastia in the LPR region shows complete devastation with shattered windows, damaged buildings, broken and charred walls. At a time when the economic impact has been great on Ukraine, the devastating after-effects of the war with a major impact on infrastructure can lead to a significant recovery or reconstruction costs.

Russia-Ukraine war on Day 11

Speaking about the recent developments in the Russia-Ukraine war, thousands of civilians have been killed so far with several injured including men, women, elders, and children. Apart from that, many were also forced to displace and further seek shelters in other countries as Russian bombardments takedown residential complexes and buildings. As per the UN, more than 1.5 million Ukrainian civilians have fled the country in the last 10 days.

(Image: Republic)