As the war enters its second month and negotiations fail to reach a breakthrough, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke exclusively to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami on Thursday voicing his thoughts on holding direct talks with President Vladimir Putin, more weapons and sanctions, and India's all-important role in this time of crisis.

Thanking Republic for giving his country a platform to highlight Russian atrocities, the Ukrainian President stated that his prime interest was to bring a swift end to the ongoing war to save the lives of his citizens. "It is an opportunity for me to talk to ordinary people through you. We can show what Russians are doing against us," he said.

"The willingness was the same and has been the same since I became President. We wanted this war to end, it's only on our territory and I'm interested in putting an end to it," he added.

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | We want to put an end to this war, it is on our territory. It's a war between Russia and Ukraine on our territory. I don't want to lose civilian lives: @ZelenskyyUa speaks to Arnab



Tune in to watch here - https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/ZaMbDCOHdz — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

'Not willing to answer Lavrov on 'Bucha was fake' remark

When asked about the Bucha killings which had sent shockwaves across the globe, and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov's claim that images of the genocide were 'staged', the Ukrainian President said, "I can tell you and your people that I am not willing to give any answer to Minister Lavrov who says that the situation in Bucha was 'fake'."

"The politics of the Russian Federation is to consider that we don't have any dependence and any sovereignty. They think that Ukraine is fake. I can't talk to people who not willing to listen to any other information other than their own," he hit back.

'Willing to meet Putin as soon as possible'

In a big statement, Zelenskyy asserted that he was ready to discuss Ukrainian territory, and even the regions of Crimea, and Donbass but only if the negotiations were held directly between him and Putin. Affirming to continue talks, the Ukrainian President asserted that the 'faster' the two leaders meet, the lesser the casualties would be on both sides.

He also weighed in on security guarantees, and whether they were essential to hold direct negotiations with Putin, asserting that the same could be done in a 'parallel process'. Zelenskyy also named India as a country that Ukraine would welcome as a security guaranteer.

THE #ArnabZelenskyyInterview IS LIVE



I'm frank in saying we're ready to talk about the territory of Ukraine, about temporarily occupied Crimea and Donbas. I'm willing to discuss any issue, with the President of Russia: Ukraine President @ZelenskyyUa https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/2o9EtjibJV — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy shares insights on Ukraine's Southern flank

The President also gave an insight on the conditions of the southern part of Ukraine which has been under constant attack by the Russian forces. Zelenskyy shared that while Ukraine had complete control of Odessa, the port city of Mariupol was blocked. "Russia has been constantly blocking the coastline of the Black Sea and the Sea of Azov," he revealed, adding that Moscow was conducting joint exercises and blocking commercial routes of Ukraine to gain an upper hand.

"Nobody is able to use the ports, neither us nor they. We understand that even before the war, Russia has been constantly blocking the coastline of the Black Sea. They wanted to do damage to our economy," he stated.

Zelenskyy demands pre-Feb 24 status quo

Further, President Zelenskyy asserted that he sought a pre-war status quo and the pullback of Russian troops to the position they were stationed at before the onset of the war. He also went on to add that Ukrainian troops will not withdraw from the occupied areas that are under the control of Russian forces.

THE #ArnabZelenskyyInterview



Today we are ready to say they should at least withdraw to the positions they had at the beginning of Feb 24, and we will not leave the cities occupied by Russia: Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa

https://t.co/Fxj8Yz3YCU pic.twitter.com/CY4YIBLuCi — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

Zelenskyy calls out UN inaction, demands heavy weapons to end war

The President also underlined his expectations from the United Nations, asserting that 'words of concern' were no longer enough. "UN can do a lot. Simply saying 'we are concerned' is not enough. Russian Federation needs to be completely isolated. We have heard 'concern' for over 8 years," he said.

#ArnabZelenskyyInterview | We have heard the word “concern” for 8 years, they need to establish isolation against Russia. There has to be a diplomatic response: Ukraine's President @ZelenskyyUa speaks to Arnab



Watch here - https://t.co/fIdo0X59L9 pic.twitter.com/GTSKAwOFem — Republic (@republic) April 7, 2022

In this regard, the Ukrainian President asserted that there was a need for the world to supply Ukraine with more heavy weapons to counter the Russian offensive. He asserted that this was the only way to bring an end to the war.

“We are not looking to capture Russian territory. We only want what is ours. We will not use weapons to strike Russian cities and territory. We have never used the weapons to attack the Russian federation. We have been using weapons to defend,” the Ukrainian President told Arnab Goswami.

'India Had A Key Relationship With Soviet Union, Not Russia'

Zelenskyy also urged India to have an open stance on the Ukraine-Russia war while conceding that this is a difficult balancing act for the country, given its close ties to Moscow. He also urged India to be a security guarantor for Ukraine thanking PM Modi for the humanitarian assistance so far. "I know that India always had a very significant relationship with the Soviet Union. But I would like to say- India had a relationship with Soviet Union and not Russia," said Zelenskyy.

"You will need to not only have wisdom but an open position because that will be security guarantees for Ukraine and if Russia violates that agreement, those security guarantors will be against Russian aggression. That's why we need to have a special relationship between our people, between our authorities," he added.

Watch the full interview: