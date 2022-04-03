Last Updated:

Ukrainian Troops Arrive In Bucha, Families Mourn Death Of Loved Ones As War Enters Day 39

Amid the Russian military offensive in Ukraine, families mourn death of their loved ones. Aid convoys arrive in Bucha as Ukrainian forces recapture the region.

A woman mourns over the death of her soldier son during his funeral ceremony as he lost his life during the clash outside a church in Lviv. 

Ukrainian soldiers on top of armoured vehicles passing by a civilian vehicle on the outskirts of Kyiv. 

A woman with food items after aid vehicles arrived in Bucha. The military convoys of Ukraine arrived in Bucha after Ukrainian troops recaptured the area. 

Ukraine's troops continue to put up a tough fight against the Russian military offensive which commenced on February 24 after Russian President Vladimir Putin launched a "special military operation." 

A Ukrainian soldier walks near a destroyed aircraft at Antonov airport in Hostomel. Infrastructure in Ukraine has been damaged due to shelling and bombings since the onset of the Russian invasion. 

Ukrainians have placed crosses to honour civilians who died during the conflict between Russian and Ukrainian forces. Ukrainians have fled homes and shifted to neighbouring countries to escape the war. 

A Ukrainian soldier along with the civilians in Bucha.

Since the Russian military offensive in Ukraine began, more than 4 million people fled their homes and moved to safe locations, according to the latest statistics released by UNHCR. 

Ukrainian soldiers on top of armoured vehicles passing by a destroyed Russian tank on the outskirts of Kyiv. Ukraine has claimed tha nearly 18000 Russian troops lost their lives since the invasion began. 

Ukrainian soldiers walking aside destroyed Russian armoured vehicles. Ukrainian troops took control of Bucha, which was previously occupied by Russian armed forces. 

