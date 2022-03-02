Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami opened The Debate at 9 on Wednesday with a power-packed lead story in which he cut to the chase, and exposed 'Why America loves the Ukraine-Russia War'. In the debate opener, Arnab pointed out that as Ukrainians were dying amid the invasion of Russia, it was the Joe Biden-led country that was making money - lots and lots of money.

"Every day, every minute that this war continues the biggest American defence-related manufacturers see their stock prices shooting up. Billions, maybe trillions are being made out of this war. And most of the money is coming to the United States of America," Arnab said, suggesting to the viewers to see for themselves the share prices of American companies like Lockheed Martin & General Dynamics.

Republic's Editor-in-Chief added," As hundreds of Ukrainians die. As the missile attacks destroy homes across Ukraine. As innocents like the 21-year-old student from Karnataka are killed in the shelling and the bombing, Europe prepares to spend hundreds of billions in increased defence expenditure. And most of the money, I repeat, most of the money will be made by the United States of America, the U.S.A. The same country that is pushing the Ukrainians into a prolonged conflict."

'Have Ukrainians become a victim of the USA's arms industry?' asks Arnab

Highlighting that the Ukrainians are brave and have shown tremendous resolve and spirit, Arnab Goswami added, "But have they become victims of the American arms industry. Don’t get me wrong I am not saying at all that Putin is correct. Or his methods are correct. They are not. But the Americans are going to make money from this. The shortage of gas if Russian supplies are blocked, will mean the Americans will gain. The increased defence expenditure will mean the Americans will gain."

He added, "Even the fact that countries like Switzerland are choosing a side, means that the Americans will gain. They will gain at the cost of Ukrainians. And after the Americans make all the money, Countries like Japan, countries like the Netherlands, and I won't be surprised even the Scandinavian countries will want nuclear arms in the name of nuclear deterrence. And we will live in an extremely nuclearised, extremely dangerous world. And Americans will make a lot of money. They made a lot of money when they entered the last world war. They became super-rich during and after the last World Wars but they also dropped the bomb at Hiroshima and Nagasaki."

He concluded his lead, leaving the viewers with a question that the world needs to contemplate at the moment- 'Are the Americans loving this war? Do the Americans want the war to never end?'