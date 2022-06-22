Zelenskyy At Cannes Lions Avers Ukraine Fighting For Freedom Against 'nuclear State'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on June 20 stated that Kyiv is defending its territory from a nuclear state that has total disregard for any limits on violence. In an impassioned virtual address to the 2022 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, the largest gathering of the creative marketing community, he urged the attendees to promote Ukrainian bravery as the rampage burgeoned on the frontlines. "You are the most creative people in the world...you find words and images to reach the depths of the human soul...Your campaigns and your work will make our fight for freedom legendary," he said.

"The power of human creativity is greater than the power of a nuclear state that is stuck in the past," Zelenskyy said making an obvious swipe at the Russian Federation.

The President of the embattled nation also stressed that given the escalation of Russian missile and artillery strikes on civilians, the end of the war and its circumstances now depend on global attention. "That's why I need allies. We need people like you," he said in a strong determined voice. He hailed the creative community for its immense contribution to bringing forth topics that would otherwise go unnoticed. He added that it is necessary to make people talk about the ongoing issues as Ukraine is not fighting just for its freedom but also for those who cannot imagine the extent of tyranny and censorship that exists in Russia. "Your every success will mean saving thousands of lives," Zelenskyy said in his concluding statement.

Russia seems 'nervous' as decision on EU candidacy looms: Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy's appeal to the global creative community comes after he predicted that Russian forces would intensify their "brutal offensive" attacks on Ukraine as well as European partners. During his late-night speech on Monday, Zelenskyy outlined, "the next days of the week will also be busy. We are moving toward the main decision of the European Council, which will be adopted on Friday." He added as the verdict on Kyiv's membership bid looms, Russia is "very nervous" about Ukraine's activities.

Given the intensification of Moscow's attacks and siege in east Ukraine, Zelenskyy has also called on the EU to expedite efforts on bringing forth the 7th sanctions package against Russia. Meanwhile, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he had "nothing against" Ukraine's EU candidacy, nevertheless, Putin's spokesperson Dmitry Peskov reportedly said that Moscow is closely monitoring Kyiv's potential membership.

