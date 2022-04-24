Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's Press Secretary Serhiy Nykyforov in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Shawan Sen and Mradul Sharma said that the Kyiv's Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station was chosen for the press conference due to security reasons as it was 70 metres deep in the ground. He also reiterated the demands for additional sanctions on Russia and more weapons for Kyiv as the war entered Day 60.

When asked about the reason behind choosing the metro station for the press conference, Zelenskyy's spokesperson said that the station was built in the Soviet Union and served two purposes- metro station and bomb shelter.

"It was developed to withstand air strikes as well as nuclear strikes. Safety is the reason. We are not afraid of rockets or airstrikes because we are 70 metres deep in the ground."

When asked if there is a special message in choosing Maidan Nezalezhnosti metro station for the media briefing, Nykyforov said, "There is no message in choosing the metro station as a venue for the press conference but we want to thank you and other journalists who are risking their lives to do honest jobs and showing the world what has happened in Ukraine. This is the main message of this big press conference."

He added, "The overall message of the President is the same. We need sanctions, we need to stop Russian aggression and funding the war. We need to destroy the Russian economy and we need weapons. That's It. So these are the messages we have."

Ukraine President holds underground press conference in Kyiv subway

President Zelenskyy addressed a press conference on Saturday as Russia shifts its focus to Ukraine's east. Responding to India's Republic TV team present at the metro station for their query, Zelenskyy explained why the Kyiv administration wouldn't seek NATO anymore and admitted to Ukraine being let down by countries in the West. Zelenskyy further contended that the ongoing war is a war on democracy and did not mention the end of the invasion. Instead, he emanated the ignited zeal of Ukrainian resistance.

Zelenskyy claimed the world's approach toward Ukraine has changed, predominantly because the "war in Ukraine is not just war in Ukraine, but because of blocking of the food supply is not even a war on Europe but a war on other continents."