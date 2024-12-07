LIVE: Islamist Rebels Close In On Syria's Capital Damascus, Demolish Hafez-al-Assad's Statue

Lebanon's Hezbollah has sent 2,000 fighters to Syria amid mounting pressure on Damascus from a rebel offensive that has captured significant territory, a source close to the group revealed on Saturday, according to a report from AFP. The fighters have been dispatched to the Qusayr region, near the Lebanese border, to "defend its positions" in the area, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity.

While Hezbollah has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the civil war in 2011, the source emphasized that the group has not yet participated in any recent battles against the advancing rebels.

Rebel Offensive Alters the Battlefield

The Islamist-led rebel coalition has seized two major cities, Aleppo in the north and Hama in the center, over the past week. Their offensive began on November 27, coinciding with a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel that has reportedly left the Lebanese group weakened.

Rebels are now approaching the strategically vital city of Homs and advancing toward Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.

Hezbollah’s Role in Syria

Since 2013, Hezbollah has played a prominent role in supporting Assad’s forces, helping reclaim critical territory during earlier stages of the conflict. One notable victory came in 2013 when Hezbollah forces aided the Syrian army in recapturing the city of Qusayr, where the group later established a military base.

In recent years, as the conflict quieted, Hezbollah had withdrawn most of its fighters, retaining only military advisers in cities like Aleppo and Hama. However, the resurgence of conflict has prompted a renewed deployment of forces.

The source also disclosed that 150 Hezbollah military advisers have been sent to Homs to support the Syrian army “if it decides to defend” the city.

Regional Impact

Iran, another staunch ally of Assad, has also suffered losses during the recent rebel advances. On November 28, Tehran announced the death of a Revolutionary Guards general in Aleppo.

Russia and Iran have been pivotal in sustaining Assad’s regime, aiding in regaining control over significant portions of Syria in the past decade. Hezbollah’s latest deployment signals a shift in its strategy as the situation grows increasingly precarious for Damascus.