Published 20:37 IST, December 7th 2024
LIVE: Islamist Rebels Close In On Syria's Capital Damascus, Demolish Hafez-al-Assad's Statue
The civil war in Syria, which reignited on 27th November, is unfolding rapidly. The Islamist rebel forces have now entered the suburbs of Damascus.
- World News
- 4 min read
The civil war in Syria, which reignited on 27th November, is unfolding rapidly. The US backed Islamist rebel forces have now entered the suburbs of Damascus. It isn't exactly clear if Assad's government will be able to push the rebels back. Assad, in this civil war, has relied on Russia's support. Unfortunately for him, Russia is busy with the war in Ukraine and can provide only limited help. The Assad government might collapse soon. The civil war began back in 2011.
Advertisement
21:13 IST, December 7th 2024
Trump says US should have nothing to do with Syria
US' President Elected Donald Trump has said that US should have nothing to do with Syria.
“Syria is a mess, but is not our friend, & THE UNITED STATES SHOULD HAVE NOTHING TO DO WITH IT. THIS IS NOT OUR FIGHT. LET IT PLAY OUT. DO NOT GET INVOLVED!," he wrote on his social media platform Truth Social.
It is worth mentioning that the US is deeply involved in the Syrian civil war and has been for years. US is, as of now, providing logistical support to the Islamist rebels. US has provided support to these forces for years. The surprise assault by the rebel forces, which began on November 27th, would not have been possible without US' support.
21:00 IST, December 7th 2024
Where is Assad? Has he left Syria?
There are rumors on social media sites suggesting that Syrian President Bashar al-Assad has left Syria, along with his wife Asma Assad (who used to be a banker specializing in mergers and acquisitions for JP Morgan).
Syria's state news agency has said that the President remains in Syria and is carrying out his work as usual from the capital. Assad studied medicine trained in London, specializing in Ophthalmology. His regime is one of the few regimes in the region which is not Islamist.
Advertisement
20:43 IST, December 7th 2024
Hezbollah to deploy 2,000 fighters to Syria as rebels advance on key cities
Lebanon's Hezbollah has sent 2,000 fighters to Syria amid mounting pressure on Damascus from a rebel offensive that has captured significant territory, a source close to the group revealed on Saturday, according to a report from AFP. The fighters have been dispatched to the Qusayr region, near the Lebanese border, to "defend its positions" in the area, the source told AFP, requesting anonymity.
While Hezbollah has been a key ally of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the start of the civil war in 2011, the source emphasized that the group has not yet participated in any recent battles against the advancing rebels.
Rebel Offensive Alters the Battlefield
The Islamist-led rebel coalition has seized two major cities, Aleppo in the north and Hama in the center, over the past week. Their offensive began on November 27, coinciding with a ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel that has reportedly left the Lebanese group weakened.
Rebels are now approaching the strategically vital city of Homs and advancing toward Damascus, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights.
Hezbollah’s Role in Syria
Since 2013, Hezbollah has played a prominent role in supporting Assad’s forces, helping reclaim critical territory during earlier stages of the conflict. One notable victory came in 2013 when Hezbollah forces aided the Syrian army in recapturing the city of Qusayr, where the group later established a military base.
In recent years, as the conflict quieted, Hezbollah had withdrawn most of its fighters, retaining only military advisers in cities like Aleppo and Hama. However, the resurgence of conflict has prompted a renewed deployment of forces.
The source also disclosed that 150 Hezbollah military advisers have been sent to Homs to support the Syrian army “if it decides to defend” the city.
Regional Impact
Iran, another staunch ally of Assad, has also suffered losses during the recent rebel advances. On November 28, Tehran announced the death of a Revolutionary Guards general in Aleppo.
Russia and Iran have been pivotal in sustaining Assad’s regime, aiding in regaining control over significant portions of Syria in the past decade. Hezbollah’s latest deployment signals a shift in its strategy as the situation grows increasingly precarious for Damascus.
For now, Hezbollah’s fighters remain positioned to protect its established footholds along the Syria-Lebanon border, with its leadership yet to decide whether to engage in the intensifying battles.
20:33 IST, December 7th 2024
Bashar al Assad's father's statue demolished
The Islamist rebel forces are rapidly gaining ground in Syria. They have now entered the suburbs of Damascus.
Advertisement
Updated 21:23 IST, December 7th 2024