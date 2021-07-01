India Global Forum 2021: Tony Blair Weighs In On Climate Change, COVID-19 & Vaccination

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair on June 30 weighed in on global issues such as climate change, COVID-19 pandemic and the “important humanitarian gesture” of mass vaccination. He said this during the India Global Forum 2021 where crucial conversations are presently taking place with speakers including External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Serum Insitute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla. Joining Jaishankar, Blair called for “practical roots for sustainable growth.”

Further, on climate change, Blair said, “The only way that we’re going to deal with climate change is if we are able to grow more sustainable. And that means discovering the technologies of the future and making sure of technology is already aware of the carbon emissions or eliminate them are accelerated.”

He added, “So, we got to do everything possible can to provide the right framework within which the development of science and technology is going to be achieved. And that’s everything, from aviation fuel, to how we do agriculture. For example, we in the UK would have to replace all the boilers in the house” before talking about resources in the developing nations that require assistance from the rest of the world.

The former UK PM said, “By the middle of this century, India, China and America will be the three largest economies in the world. I mean, that’s for sure, they’ll be the giants. So, if we want India to grow sustainably, we got to be there as a partner…”

Tony Blair on COVID-19, variants, vaccination

Further into the session, Blair also weighed in on the crucial issues including the COVID-19 pandemic, the emergence of variants and mass vaccination. However, he noted a “whole set of questions, which we have learnt as a result of the Covid experience. Which means that we’re gonna have to create an infrastructure pandemic preparedness around things like economic surveillance, how we shorten the period of time between identifying the virus, developing the vaccines, producing and distributing them.” Blair called for the process of developing a vaccine that took 15 months during the pandemic to reduce to “three months” which requires organisation.

When asked to express views on ‘nationalism’ vs the global response that is presently required to tackle the pandemic, the former UK PM said, “I think the way of dealing with it is to present global cooperation as enlightened self-interest. Because that’s what it is in the end.”

He also said, “Countries looking after their own people is natural...but what the pandemic has taught us of course is the limitations of that because we’re all at risk if the pandemic is circulating in a different part of the world.” Blair added, “Getting the world vaccinated for COVID-19 is important not just for the humanitarian gesture, but also because we will get fresh variants if we don't take the vaccines.”

