Pakistan-origin Man Arrested For Vandalising Gurudwara In England's Derby

A man of Pakistani origin who had vandalized a Gurudwara in England's Derby has been arrested by the police. A note on Kashmir which was posted there has also been recovered. The attack took place on Monday morning at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in Derby.

A man, who has been identified to be of Pakistani origin, has been arrested by Police in England's Derby after he vandalised Guru Arjan Dev Gurdwara there today morning. pic.twitter.com/934vYi6p3H — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2020

The note recovered was written in English and had the message: "Try to help Kashmir people otherwise problem everyone (sic)" and also had a phone number scribed on it. The unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows and local media reported that vandalism resulted in damages worth hundreds of pounds.

More details are awaited.

READ | J&K: Suspected 'spy' Pigeon From Pakistan Captured In Kathua; Probe On

READ | Pak’s COVID-19 Cases Steadily Go Up To 56,349; Death Toll At 1,167