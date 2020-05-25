Last Updated:

Pakistan-origin Man Arrested For Vandalising Gurudwara In England's Derby

A man of Pakistani origin who had vandalized a Gurudwara in England's Derby has been arrested by the cops and a note on Kashmir posted there has been recovered

A man of Pakistani origin who had vandalized a Gurudwara in England's Derby has been arrested by the police. A note on Kashmir which was posted there has also been recovered. The attack took place on Monday morning at Guru Arjan Dev Ji Gurdwara in Derby. 

The note recovered was written in English and had the message: "Try to help Kashmir people otherwise problem everyone (sic)" and also had a phone number scribed on it. The unidentified man had broken the Gurudwara's windows and local media reported that vandalism resulted in damages worth hundreds of pounds.

More details are awaited.

