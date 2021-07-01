Priti Patel Addresses Concerns Of Indian Students Keen To Study In UK Amid COVID-19 Scare

Home Secretary of the United Kingdom Priti Patel spoke exclusively to Republic TV at the India Global Forum 2021 on Thursday where she opened up on opportunities for Indian students to study in the UK saying that 56,00 student visas had been granted to India last year. Amid the Coronavirus pandemic, uncertainty has loomed over Indian students who wish to pursue higher education in the UK given the 'red list' regulations that they have to follow upon their arrival to the country.

Dismissing concerns over the future of Indian students in the UK Priti Patel told Republic TV, "Last year alone 56,00 student visas were granted to India, a 13% rise. With global talent coming to the United Kingdom, bolstering our economy and strengthening people-to-people ties clearly, it will benefit Indian students and India has a natural affinity with the United Kingdom. There is also a big Indian diaspora community in the British government. It is important to emphasise on the connectivity between the two countries."

Priti Patel avers concerns over 'Red Lists'

Under current rules by the British government, Indians with a valid student visa can travel to the UK but must follow the "red list" travel requirement with a compulsory 10-day quarantine at a government-approved facility. This has been done given the rise in the cases of the 'Delta variant' of COVID-19 in India.

"We have to be mindful of Coronavirus the pandemic and its ability to spread. That's why we have red lists. We want to absolutely make sure we can overcome what were are seeing with variants. Specifically, for red-listed countries, we are following the scientific advice of the British government. Students coming from red-list countries will have to quarantine. The whole area of testing, quarantine will help everyone be clear of the virus and get back to studies. We are having to live with this virus, so we are making adaptations," said the Home Secretary of UK.

According to UK Home Office statistics, the number of study visa grants to Indian nationals in the year ending March 2021 increased by 6,391, marking a 13 per cent hike from the previous year and indicating that students are keen to return back to Universities for higher education.

