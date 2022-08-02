United States President Joe Biden declared “justice has been delivered” after a successful American drone strike killed al Qaeda leader Ayman al-Zawahiri. In a speech from the White House on Monday, Biden said that he authorised the “precision strike” that neutralised al-Zawahiri, who was reportedly an early mentor of Osama bin Laden, the mastermind of the deadly 9/11 attacks that paralysed the US.

The al-Qaeda leader killed in Afghanistan in a US drone strike had served as the successor leader of al Qaeda since bin Laden’s death in Pakistan in 2011.

Hailing the operation in Kabul, Biden expressed hope that the killing of al-Zawahiri brings “one more measure of closure” to the families of the victims of the September 11, 2001 attacks on the country. Giving an insight into the successful secretive operation, US President said that the intelligence officials tracked al-Zawahri to a home in downtown Kabul where he was hiding out with his family. The operation was carried out on Sunday after Biden authorized the move last week.

“He will never again, never again, allow Afghanistan to become a terrorist safe haven because he is gone and we’re going to make sure that nothing else happens,” Biden said.

“This terrorist leader is no more,” he added.

On Saturday, at my direction, the United States successfully conducted an airstrike in Kabul, Afghanistan that killed the emir of al-Qa’ida: Ayman al-Zawahiri.



Justice has been delivered. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

The United States continues to demonstrate our resolve and our capacity to defend the American people against those who seek to do us harm.



Tonight we made clear:



No matter how long it takes.

No matter where you try to hide.

We will find you. — President Biden (@POTUS) August 2, 2022

As per media reports, it was al-Zawahiri and bin Laden who plotted the 9/11 attacks that brought the first knowledge of terror outfit al-Qaeda to every American household. Bin Laden was killed by the United States in Pakistan on May 2, 2011, in an operation carried out by navy seals following a nearly decade-long hunt.

Remarkably, the operation neutralising al-Zawahiri is a significant win for the Biden administration in counterterrorism especially just 11 months after US troops withdrew from Afghanistan after a war that lasted for two decades.

More about US strike that killed al-Zawahiri

The strike was carried out by the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA), reported The Associated Press citing five people familiar with the matter who spoke on the condition of anonymity. It is to note that neither Biden nor the White House mentioned the CIA’s involvement in the US drone strike carried out on Sunday. But on Monday (local time), US President paid tribute to the US intelligence community in his speech saying, “thanks to their extraordinary persistence and skill” the operation was a “success.”

I’m addressing the nation on a successful counterterrorism operation. https://t.co/SgTVaszA3s — President Biden (@POTUS) August 1, 2022

Image: AP