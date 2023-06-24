Here's How Travel Between India, US Will Get Easier After PM Modi's Visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s power-packed State visit to the US concluded on Friday, June 23, with an address to the Indian community. In a big announcement expected to ease travel between the two countries, PM Modi said that Indian-Americans would not have to travel outside the US anymore to renew their H-1B visas. Apart from this, the two countries also announced the opening of new consulates in American and Indian cities.

Bengaluru and Ahmedabad will likely be getting new American consulates while Seattle will get an Indian consulate by the end of this year. The Modi administration is also planning on opening consulates in two other American cities.

PM Modi’s big announcement for Indian Americans

In a major relief for H-1B visa holders in the US, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday announced that Indian-Americans will not have to travel outside the US to renew their H-1B visas. “The H-1B visa can now be renewed in the US itself,” PM Modi declared.

The big announcement came a day after the US Department of State said that it would launch a pilot to adjudicate domestic renewals of certain petition-based temporary work visas by the end of 2023. As per the pilot programme announced in the people-to-people initiative, Indians and other foreign workers on H-1B visas in the US will be able to renew them ‘in-country’ without having to travel back to India.

PM Modi’s three-day visit to the United States was a clear showcase of India’s growing influence in the world and the US. Addressing the Indian American diaspora, PM Modi spoke about the growing partnership between the two counties. Pitching India as an ‘investment destination’ to US entrepreneurs, PM Modi said that ties between India and US were witnessing a new and glorious journey that would open ways for ‘Make in India’ to 'Make' for the world.