US: Trump Mocks Joe Biden's 'thin Air' Handshake; Accuses POTUS Of 'destroying' Nation

Former US President Donald Trump on Saturday mocked incumbent President Joe Biden, saying that his administration is "destroying" the country. Trump also reiterated his accusations on the 2020 Presidential elections, calling it "rigged". Delivering an address to his followers at a rally in Delaware, Ohio, the ex-US President added that the US is "going to hell".

"The fact is, the election was rigged and stolen and now our country is being destroyed. Our country is being destroyed, our country is going to hell. We've never had anything like this," Trump told his supporters.

Trump mocks Biden for shocking handshake in 'thin air'

Further referring to Joe Biden's most latest gaffe, Trump mocked him saying "We have a president right now, sadly, who has absolutely no idea what the hell is happening." Trump went on: "He is shaking hands with the air, he is walking around somewhat bewildered... and taking orders from the Easter bunny." Biden "is doing all of this while [Russian President Vladimir] Putin does nothing but talk about nuclear weapons and destroying the world," Trump added.

Can he see something that we cannot?



Biden extended his arm for a handshake...with thin air. Who do you think he was expecting to see there? pic.twitter.com/4iGfnpOXmy — Life is a JOURNEY, not a destination (@Anunnaki74) April 15, 2022





US President Biden sparks confusion, health concerns after bizarre handshake with thin airhttps://t.co/s150ngkQzV — Republic (@republic) April 16, 2022

Biden becomes internet ridicule after his 'thin air' handshake

Ever since Biden assumed office, he has been at the centre of public faux pas, with several slips of the tongue, sleeping at a public event and now a handshake with 'thin air'. Videos of Biden's "invisible handshake" were making rounds on the internet.

The viral video shows Biden turned back to the stage after finishing his address and shaking hands with thin air and wandered about looking confused, according to Washington Free Beacon. The incident took place at North Carolina Agricultural and Technical State University in Greensboro.

Although an independent fact check site PolitiFact claimed that "Biden was gesturing towards his audience and not shaking hands with 'thin air'."

After @POTUS' April 14 speech at @ncatsuaggies, social media users spread the rumor that he "tried to shake hands with thin air," then "wandered around looking confused." Different angles show that claim is false— he was actually gesturing at the audience. https://t.co/COtphJVEus pic.twitter.com/MRm6On7vjE — Gabrielle Settles (@GPSettles) April 19, 2022

OMG! Did he seriously tried to handshake the air? Bra even my 5 year old cousin is smarter than Biden lol pic.twitter.com/6LYzz2Rnyr — ODaddyFMe and Jen Crybaby Psaki (@ODaddyFme1) April 16, 2022

Biden during his speech also made bizarre and non-relatable claims that he had served as a “full-time professor” at the University of Pennsylvania despite the fact that he had never taught a class at the institute. The now-viral video has left netizens concerned about Biden's cognitive abilities and medical wellbeing as he is the oldest ever American leader to serve in his position.

Image: @StreetAnalyst/Twitter/AP