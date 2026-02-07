Netizens Angered as '12th Fail' Director Vidhu Vinod Chopra’s Son Agni Chopra Registers for PSL 2026 Auction

Famed Bollywood director Vidhu Vinod Chopra's son Agni Chopra has triggered immense backlash after registering himself for the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2026 auction.

Agni Chopra was envisioned as a promising cricketer whose staggering numbers in the Ranji Trophy Plate league in 2023-24 helped him earn the Madhavrao Scindia Award for the Highest Run-Getter in the Ranji Trophy (Plate Group). He had scored 939 runs for Mizoram in the competition.

Agni Chopra Triggers Backlash After Registering For PSL Auction

Once a promising cricketer for India, Agni Chopra now intends to feature in Pakistan for the PSL 2026 and has registered himself for the auction. The left-handed batter has signed up for the Pakistan Super League 2026 auction, setting up his base price at PKR 600,000.

The revelation has triggered intense backlash among social media users, calling out the cricketer for his intentions to feature in action with a country that has been at odds with India for several years.

Advertisement

Image: Screengrab/X/@Iyervval

Who is Agni Chopra, And Why Does He Have The privilege?

Agni Chopra is the son of film critic Anupama Chopra and Bollywood filmmaker Vidhu Vinod Chopra. As an aspiring cricketer, he has taken part in India's domestic first-class cricket competition, the Ranji Trophy.

Advertisement

Till 2024, Agni represented Mizoram in the Ranji Trophy Plate league and impressed as a proper run-machine for the side. He made his debut for them in January 2024 and smashed 166 on his debut against Sikkim at Nadiad.

The key reason behind Agni Chopra being able to compete in Major League Cricket (MLC) for MI New York and register for the PSL 2026 auction is that Agni is not an Indian citizen. Chopra was born in Detroit, Michigan and is a US citizen by birth.