Goa Elections: Amit Shah Slams Congress; Says 'Gandhis Treated State Like Vacation Spot'

With a few weeks left for assembly elections, Union Home Minister Amit Shah landed in poll-bound Goa on Sunday to campaign for the saffron party. In his address to the public in Goa’s Ponda, Shah noted the developments carried out by the incumbent BJP government led by CM Pramod Sawant and censured the opposition parties. He further urged the people of the coastal state to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress' 'Gandhi Parivar ka Goa.'

Former Congress govt was known for 3As- Avyavasta, Asthirta & Arajkata: Amit Shah

Stating that the BJP had formed a stable government & brought developmental reforms in the coastal state, Shah denounced the previous Congress regime for depriving the state of development. Lashing out at the Congress' CM Digambar Kamat-led former state government, he said that his government was infamous for three As, that were- ‘Avyavastha (Indiscipline), Asthirta (Instability), Arajakta (Anarchy) & corruption.’

“Earlier there was the rule of the Congress government where Digambar Kamat was the Chief Minister, his government was known for 3 As- Avyavasta, Asthirta, Arajkata& Bhrashtachaar,” Shah uttered.

Lauding the Pramod Sawant administration, which is seeking retention in the forthcoming assembly elections, Shah underscored the achievements of the BJP government while slamming Congress for doing nothing for the people of the coastal state.

Gandhi family treated Goa as vacation spot: HM Shah

Furthering his attack, Amit Shah added that the Congress top brass, the Gandhi family treated Goa as a vacation spot only and didn’t think about its growth. Union Home Minister claimed that his party had raised the state’s allocated budget around 6 times than the Congress regime. Amit Shah highlighted that the state budget rose to Rs. 2,567 crores (2021) from Rs 432 crore earlier during Congress’ rule (2013-14).

Continuing his attack further, Shah added that the former CM Digambar Kamat did nothing on infrastructure development, whereas the BJP regime, on the other hand, had fulfilled all their poll promises. Amit Shah went on to say that people of the coastal state need to choose between BJP's 'Golden Goa' and Congress's 'Gandhi Parivar ka Goa.'

'AAP will do Dharna Rajniti'

Shah didn’t end his tirade here as he extended his attack on the debutant Aam Aadmi Party and claimed that ‘such parties only make promises to give freebies and they never fulfil it because they are never elected to form the government.’

Lambasting AAP, Shah claimed that the party only does ‘Dharna Rajneeti’ (Protest politics) to contest against the centre and disrupt the development in the state.

Earlier, Shah addressed the people in the state’s Borim region and claimed that the saffron party had scripted a new era for development. During his Goa visit, he had also paid his obeisances at the Sai Baba Temple in Borim.

Goa | Home Minister & senior BJP leader Amit Shah offers prayers at Sai Baba Temple in Borim



Goa CM Pramod Sawant also present with him pic.twitter.com/5ffS1nG4BY — ANI (@ANI) January 30, 2022

Image: ANI