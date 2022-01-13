Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) National convener Arvind Kejriwal has now said that the party will be taking opinion from the public to pick the CM candidate in Punjab. Speaking at a press conference in Chandigarh, Arvind Kejriwal said that the name of the Chief Minister face for Punjab from his party will be announced in consensus with the public. The Delhi CM announced a phone number that the people of Punjab can use to inform their choice in the party’s CM candidate. The AAP leader also hinted that party leader Bhagwant Mann remains a favourite for the post.

Earlier on Wednesday, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal in Chandigarh had said that the party’s Punjab CM candidate will be revealed next week. Following this, Kejriwal, who is on a two-day visit to Punjab after recovering from COVID-19, has now said that the people of Punjab can choose the candidate by using a special phone number. “This is the first time a party is letting the public choose their own CM,” the AAP leader said while announcing the process ahead of the upcoming Punjab elections.

“The people of Punjab can call, WhatsApp or SMS on 7074870748 and inform their choice of name as the Punjab CM. The phone number will be open till 5 PM on Jan 17. We will go through the responses and based on the feedback, AAP will select its CM candidate in the poll-bound state,” Kejriwal said. Kejriwal added that “three crore Punjabis will decide the name of the CM face.” He also added that he is “out of the CM race” and will not be the CM candidate in the state.

Bhagwant Mann to be CM face?

Speaking about the possible CM faces, Kejriwal mentioned Bhagwant Mann and said that he remained favourite. “Bhagwant mann is biggest face of Punjab. Even I pushed for Bhagwant Mann’s name. I asked Bhagwant to be the CM face, but he denied,” the Delhi CM said.

“Bhagwant Mann is very dear to me, he is like a younger brother. I was also saying that we should make him the CM face for Punjab Assembly elections, but he said let the people of Punjab decide this,” Kejriwal said. He further reiterated that deciding a CM face behind closed doors doesn’t work and thus, whomever the people of Punjab picks will become the party’s CM face for the upcoming polls.

Channi urges Congress to declare Punjab CM

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Wednesday stated that the Congress must announce its chief ministerial candidate as in the past this had helped the party reap electoral gains. This statement comes after opposition political parties pointed at Congress noting that it had many chief ministerial aspirants including Navjot Singh Sidhu and Sunil Jakhar. Referring to party gains when Captain Amarinder Singh was announced as CM face of Punjab, Channi said, "Last time when they had declared Capt (as CM's face) we won and previous time the (CM) candidate was not declared we lost.” He further mentioned that even Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu was also demanding the same.

Punjab elections 2022

The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 14 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on March 10, 2022. The last date to file nominations will be January 28 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for January 31.

